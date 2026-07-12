Cinehill Film Festival 2026 Selects Montenegro as Partner Country

ZAGREB: Cinehill Film Festival has chosen Montenegro, “the new star of Balkan cinematography”, as partner country for its upcoming edition set to be held in Fužine, Croatia, 21 - 26 July 2026.

As part of the programe Iz Gore gori (Mountain to Mountain), the festival will present a selection of contemporary Montenegrin feature, documentary and short films, with guest appearances by numerous authors and film professionals from Montenegro. Among the Montenegrin films that will screen at Cinehill is 15 and a Half by Milivoj Obradović. The winner of the Special Jury Award at the 2025 Herceg Novi Film Festival was selected for the main competition at Cinehill, alongside Montenegrin minority coproduction Our Father by Goran Stanković.

In addition to the film screenings, a round table "How to Make a Regional Hit" will be organised as part of the presentation of Montenegro, the presentation of the "Monograph of Contemporary Montenegrin Film", as well as a series of accompanying events dedicated to contemporary Montenegrin cinematography, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro.

Films by Teona Strugar Mitevska, Žiga Virc, Igor Jelinović, and György Pálfi, among others, are running in the Main Programme of the festival.

As usual, the festival also has a short film competition. The sidebar programme includes retrospectives of German director Edward Berger, and Bosnian actor Zijah Sokolović, who will be honourary guests of the festival, a spotlight on Greenland, films and workshops for kids, and the 10th GDFC Campus, dedicated to student films, among others.

Polish film The Altar Boys / Ministranci by Piotr Domalewski will open the festival.

Cinehill Film Festival is co-organised with the Municipality of Fužine, and with support from the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, the Tourist Board of Kvarner, and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

Main Competition:

Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

15 and a Half / 15 i po (Montenegro)

Directed by Milivoj Mišo Obradović

Produced by Giggling Goat Production

Coproduced by Atomic production, the Radio Television of Montenegro

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the City of Podgorica

Stealing Land / Zemljo krast (Slovenia, Austria)

Directed by Žiga Virc

Produced by LILIT

Coproduced by Zwinger film, Zavod Olaola

Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Goran Stanković

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, Cineplanet

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš Čelik

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA

Hen (Hungary, Germany, Greece)

Directed by György Pálfi

Produced by Pallas Film, Master Films, Twenty Vision

Coproduced by Focus Fox

Supported by the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece, ZDF/ARTE, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg

Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)

Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

Produced by MK2 Films

Coproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema

Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment

Teenage Sex at Camp Miasma (USA)

Directed by Jane Schoenbrun

Shana (France)

Directed by Lila Pinell

Flies / Moscas (Mexico)

Directed by Fernando Eimbcke

Dust (Belgium, Poland, Greece, UK)

Directed by Anke Blondé

The Sea (Israel)

Directed by Shai Carmeli-Pollak

The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

My Tennis Maestro / Il Maestro (Italy)

Directed by Andrea Di Stefano

The Meltdown / El Deshielo (Chile, USA, Spain, Mexico)

Directed by Manuela Martelli

I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (UK, France, USA)

Directed by Clio Barnard

The Tigers / Los Tigres (Spain, France)

Directed by Alberto Rodríguez

A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)

Directed by Emmanuel Marre