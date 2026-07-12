Cinehill Film Festival 2026 Selects Montenegro as Partner Country

As part of the programe Iz Gore gori (Mountain to Mountain), the festival will present a selection of contemporary Montenegrin feature, documentary and short films, with guest appearances by numerous authors and film professionals from Montenegro. Among the Montenegrin films that will screen at Cinehill is 15 and a Half by Milivoj Obradović. The winner of the Special Jury Award at the 2025 Herceg Novi Film Festival was selected for the main competition at Cinehill, alongside Montenegrin minority coproduction Our Father by Goran Stanković.
In addition to the film screenings, a round table "How to Make a Regional Hit" will be organised as part of the presentation of Montenegro, the presentation of the "Monograph of Contemporary Montenegrin Film", as well as a series of accompanying events dedicated to contemporary Montenegrin cinematography, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro.
Films by Teona Strugar Mitevska, Žiga Virc, Igor Jelinović, and György Pálfi, among others, are running in the Main Programme of the festival.
As usual, the festival also has a short film competition. The sidebar programme includes retrospectives of German director Edward Berger, and Bosnian actor Zijah Sokolović, who will be honourary guests of the festival, a spotlight on Greenland, films and workshops for kids, and the 10th GDFC Campus, dedicated to student films, among others.
Polish film The Altar Boys / Ministranci by Piotr Domalewski will open the festival.
Cinehill Film Festival is co-organised with the Municipality of Fužine, and with support from the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, the Tourist Board of Kvarner, and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).
Main Competition:
Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst
15 and a Half / 15 i po (Montenegro)
Directed by Milivoj Mišo Obradović
Produced by Giggling Goat Production
Coproduced by Atomic production, the Radio Television of Montenegro
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the City of Podgorica
Stealing Land / Zemljo krast (Slovenia, Austria)
Directed by Žiga Virc
Produced by LILIT
Coproduced by Zwinger film, Zavod Olaola
Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Goran Stanković
Produced by This and That Productions
Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, Cineplanet
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund
Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Igor Jelinović
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Baš Čelik
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA
Hen (Hungary, Germany, Greece)
Directed by György Pálfi
Produced by Pallas Film, Master Films, Twenty Vision
Coproduced by Focus Fox
Supported by the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece, ZDF/ARTE, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg
Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)
Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
Produced by MK2 Films
Coproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema
Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment
Teenage Sex at Camp Miasma (USA)
Directed by Jane Schoenbrun
Shana (France)
Directed by Lila Pinell
Flies / Moscas (Mexico)
Directed by Fernando Eimbcke
Dust (Belgium, Poland, Greece, UK)
Directed by Anke Blondé
The Sea (Israel)
Directed by Shai Carmeli-Pollak
The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
My Tennis Maestro / Il Maestro (Italy)
Directed by Andrea Di Stefano
The Meltdown / El Deshielo (Chile, USA, Spain, Mexico)
Directed by Manuela Martelli
I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning (UK, France, USA)
Directed by Clio Barnard
The Tigers / Los Tigres (Spain, France)
Directed by Alberto Rodríguez
A Man of His Time / Notre salut (France, Belgium)
Directed by Emmanuel Marre