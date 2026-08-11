Adrian Brody and Sean Penn Shoot Snake Island in Zagreb

ZAGREB: Political thriller Snake Island directed by Doug Liman and starring Adrien Brody and Sean Penn is currently filming in Croatia’s capital city.

The film is entirely shot in Croatia, expecting to benefit from the 25% local film incentives scheme. The local production company providing services has not been officially revelead.

Croatia Week writes that the Hollywood stars have been spotted at the Esplanade Zagreb Hotel and Parts of Mihanovićeva Street have been transformed for the production, with sandbags, barricades and extras dressed in military uniforms bearing Ukrainian insignia visible around the set.

Snake Island is inspired by the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines beneath the Baltic Sea in September 2022, and it follows a covert team of Ukrainian divers embarking on a dangerous underwater mission as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate.