Cercamon Picks Up Hold Onto Me, the First Cypriot Film Selected for Sundance Film Festival

NICOSIA: Myrsini Aristidou’s debut feature Hold onto Me / Krata Me, which has its world premiere on 26 January in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, has been acquired by Cercamon.

Hold onto Me / Krata Me is a coproduction between Cyprus, Denmark and Greece made in joint participation with the United States. The film was shot exclusively in Cyprus.

“Hold onto Me is a personal and emotionally layered story about a father and daughter rediscovering each other. The film captures both the beauty and the tension of reconnection, weaving moments of humour, defiance and tenderness through the eyes of 11-year-old Iris. As a Cypriot filmmaker, it was important to me to portray the richness and stillness of everyday life here: the worn-out backdrops, the sense of time standing still, the forgotten colliding with the new, and the raw emotional undercurrents that continue to shape us. At its core, the film is about the fragile beginnings of a bond, one that never quite had the chance to grow but might still find its shape”, Myrsini Aristidou told FNE in June 2025.

The main cast includes Christos Passalis, Maria Petrova, Jenny Sallo and Aulona Lupa.

Filmblades (Cyprus) and One Six One Films (Cyprus) produced the film in coproduction with Fredo Pictures (Denmark), Graal S.A (Greece), with the support from the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Centre, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, and Mango Productions.

The film was financed through a combination of public funds, institutional support, international grants, and private investment secured between 2018 and 2024.