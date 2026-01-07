Dot.on.the.Map Call for Projects (17.12.25 - 27.01.26)

The 7th edition of the co-production, training and networking platform for film industry professionals opens call for projects

Call for Projects: 17 December 2025 – 27 January 2026

Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days, the co-production, training and networking platform for film industry professionals will hold its seventh edition in Limassol, Cyprus (23 – 25 April, 2026), in the framework of the 24th Cyprus Film Days International Festival (17 - 25 April 2026). Τhe Cyprus Film Days IF is an institutional event of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre.

Dot.on.the.Μap Industry Days is a co-production, training and networking platform that brings producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region, from across the three neighbouring continents of Cyprus, together with international film professionals in Limassol. It provides an opportunity to filmmakers to present their new feature film projects and network with international industry professionals.

Producers and directors will "pitch" their new feature film projects to representatives of the international film industry. Following group works and individual meetings, the filmmakers will take steps towards forming future collaborations with other filmmakers, international producers, financiers, sales agents, broadcasters, distributors, festival and film fund representatives.

The organisers' vision is the development of this initiative into a dynamic platform for artistic and financial synergies, which will contribute to the development of the art and business of filmmaking in Cyprus and the wider region, serving as a hub for films originating from the Mediterranean region.

Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days includes two (2) sections:

on.the.Map Meeting Point co-production forum

co-production forum on.the.Map Cinema Talks, a series of educational events for film professionals

7th Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Co-production Forum

23 - 25 April 2026, Limassol, Cyprus

CALL FOR PROJECTS

Deadline to submit: Tuesday 27th January, 2026

Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point announces this year's call for projects.

The application process opens on the 17th December 2025 and will remain open until the 27th of January 2026. For the general rules, selection criteria and the application process please visit: https://www.cyprusfilmdays.com/industry/dot-call-for-projects/

The international co-production forum Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point provides filmmakers with the opportunity to pitch their projects to the international film industry and to find the right connections to get their projects developed, financed, co-produced, and/or distributed.

Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point aims at a strong selection of projects, giving producers and directors the opportunity to present their projects to potential financing, development, production and distribution partners during a 3-day event in Limassol, Cyprus.

Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point selects six to ten (6-10) feature-length fiction film projects currently in development and financing stage, that will be presented to a selection of international cinema professionals. Projects originate from countries οf the Mediterranean region, from across the three neighbouring continents of Cyprus: Europe, Africa and Asia. Film industry professionals attending are mainly producers, financiers, sales agents, distributors, representatives of film festivals and funds, development experts and broadcasters. The forum is implemented in partnership with Agora - Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

The producers and directors / scriptwriters of the projects selected for Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point will pitch their projects in a pitching session, followed by a series of one-on-one meetings with interested professionals.

Dot.on.the.Map Cinema Talks

Dot.on.the.Map Cinema Talks is a series of masterclasses, panel discussions, seminars and workshops by acclaimed industry professionals. Cinema Talks is open to film industry professionals and accredited festival guests. The programme of events will be announced at a later stage.

In Partnership with: CIPA Film in Cyprus