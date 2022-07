BRNO: A total of 243 documentaries from more than 50 countries have been submitted to the 48th EKOFILM International Environmental Film Festival set to be held in Brno, Czech Republic 12 – 15 October 2022.

From the total of 243 entries the selection committee will choose 25 to compete in the competition programmes Nature's Beauty, Central European Films and Short Films.

This year, EKOFILM will focus on environmental and climate issues.

EKOFILM International Environmental Film Festival is the oldest environmental film festival in Europe.

