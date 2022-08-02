Veronika Lišková’s Czech/Norwegian/Slovak The Visitors Picked-Up by Taskovski Films

PRAGUE: Veronika Lišková’s documentary The Visitors has been picked-up by Taskovski Films ahead of its premiere in the Semaine de la Critique section at the 75th edition of the Locarno Film Festival (3 – 13 August 2022).

The Czech/Norwegian/Slovak coproduction received a Special Mention at the Works in Progress - Eastern Promises industry platform within the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

A young anthropologist moves with her family to Svalbard, Norway, to study how life is changing in polar regions. After falling in love with her new home, she discovers that more than icebergs and permafrost are vanishing in the Arctic.

The film was produced by Kristýna Michálek Květová and Martina Netíková through Cinémotif Films (Czech Republic) and the Czech TV (Czech Republic), and coproduced by Johanna Dorothea Raita and Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas through The Thousand Images (Norway), as well as Peter Kerekes and Anna Mach Rumanova through Peter Kerekes Film (Slovakia).

The project was supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Norwegian Film Institute, the Fritt Ord Foundation, the Bergesen Foundation and the Viken Filmsenter.