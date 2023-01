PRAGUE: The awaited production of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu will start in Prague on 23 February 2023, serviced by Stillking Films . The main cast consists of Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult.

The Focus Features production will also be filmed in Toronto. The shooting will wrap on 18 May 2023. The project already registered with the Czech Film Fund for incentives at the end of 2021.

The remake of F.M. Murnau’s vampire film is set in the 19th century, when a Transylvanian vampire falls for a young woman.