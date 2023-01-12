Applications Open for dok.incubator 2023

PRAGUE: Long documentaries in rough cut stage are invited to apply to the dok.incubator workshop 2023. The applications’ deadline for the eight-month programme focused on editing, marketing and distribution is 26 January 2023.

Eight projects will be selected to take part in the three residential sessions (April, June and October).

“Last year was full of great success for the films we worked with. For example, The Pawnshop by Łukasz Kowalski (dok.incubator INT 2020) became a huge hit being screened at more than 30 festivals, which is amazing,” says Andrea Prenghyová, the director of dok.incubator. She adds: “I am sure that the films we selected for last year’s edition will follow similar paths. Light Falls Vertical by Efthymia Zymvragaki (dok.incubator INT 2022) premiered at IDFA in October and I already know that some other documentaries from this workshop will start the 2023 season at big festivals.”

The workshop works with experienced producers, marketers and editors who themselves regularly have films at top festivals. Selectors from prestigious festivals such as Sundance, Tribeca, Hot Docs, IDFA or Berlinale often come to the sessions to look out for films for their competitions.

