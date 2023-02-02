02-02-2023

FESTIVALS: One World 2023 Launches VR Competition

    PRAGUE: The International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival One World will launch a competition for virtual reality projects at its 25th edition, set to take place in Prague 22 – 30 March 2023.

    Another new feature will be an extended debate programme.

    The theme of the edition is The Cost of Safety.

    The festival will also run in 28 towns across the Czech Republic from 22 March to 2 April 2023.

