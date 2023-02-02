FESTIVALS: One World 2023 Launches VR Competition

Another new feature will be an extended debate programme.
PRAGUE: The International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival One World will launch a competition for virtual reality projects at its 25th edition, set to take place in Prague 22 – 30 March 2023.
The theme of the edition is The Cost of Safety.
The festival will also run in 28 towns across the Czech Republic from 22 March to 2 April 2023.