FNE at Berlinale 2023: Czech Cinema in Berlin

The Czech Film Fund will be once again present at EFM through its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission. Come to say hi or learn more about what's cooking in Czech cinema at the CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand No. 112 in Gropisu Bau!
DEDE IS DEAD
Generation Kplus | World Premiere
CZ 2023, 8 min
d. Philippe Kastner
p. FAMU - Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague
Death of a beloved pet is hard to deal with, and even if we try to prepare for it, it often takes us by surprise. This is the story of a boy and his dog Dede, who suddenly passes away. Lost in the depths of grief, the boy eventually discovers that her death does not necessarily mean that Dede is completely gone.
FAMU - Alexandra Hroncová
EASTERN FRONT
Encounters | World Premiere
LV, UA, CZ, US 2023, 98 min
d. Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
p. Natalia Manskaya - Vertov (LV), Nataliia Kazan - Braha Production Company (UA)
cop. Hypermarket Film (CZ), Current Time TV (US)
On 24 February 2022, Yevhen, together with his friends, volunteered to join the first aid battalion on the front line. They provided life-saving support and evacuation of the injured. This film reveals the experiences of these young men over six months full of drama, despair, fear, hatred, bitterness, love, and, most importantly, faith in victory.
Deckert Distribution - Liselot Verbrugge
Deckert Distribution - Hanne Biermann
NOTES FROM EREMOCENE
Forum | World Premiere
SK, CZ 2023, 78 min
d. Viera Čákanyová
p. Matej Sotník - Guča (SK)
cop. Marina Films (CZ), Radio and Television Slovakia (SK)
Taking place in a future that does not exist yet, Notes From Eremocene questions the ideal techno-optimistic model that lies ahead of us. From a curious, playful and critical standpoint, director Viera Čákanyová explores the potential of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in dealing with complex global problems we humans create – climate change and the crisis of representative democracy.
Marina Films - Nina Numankadič
DAISIES
Retrospective
CS 1966
d. Věra Chytilová
Two young girls - Marie I and Marie II - are convinced that "everything in this world is spoilt for them" and so they decide that as well will be depraved. They adopt the principle that "nothing matters, just so long as it's a joke".
Národní filmový archiv, Prague - Juraj Machálek
Czech films at the EFM
Five Czech films released in the past months will be screened at the European Film Market, check the films and the screenings dates below.
ANIMAL presented at Talent Project Market
Animal, Milada Těšitelová’s feature-film debut in development, was selected for the Talent Project Market, a joint initiative of Berlinale Talents and the Berlinale Co-production Market, designed for up-and-coming producers seeking partners and coproducers. The film about a woman who gives birth to a cat in the suburbs full of perfect families, is produced by Julie Marková Žáčková from Czech production company Unit+Sofa.
CZECH FILM / Spring 2023
In the spring issue of CZECH FILM magazine we take a closer look at Czech films and co-productions presented at IFF Rotterdam and Berlinale. The series of articles about young filmmakers changing the face of Czech cinema features this time Tomáš Klein and Ondřej Hudeček. We introduce PINK, a production company straddling the line between independent auteur production and commercial for-hire works, we take a look at Bohdan Sláma's upcoming film Dry Season, and we talk to acclaimed DOP Martin Štrba.
Meet us at the EFM!
Do you have a question about Czech cinema? The team of Czech Film Center, a promotional division of the Czech Film Fund, will be present at the EFM.
Book a meeting or stop by CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand No. 112 in Gropius Bau.
Markéta Šantrochová, Head of CFC
Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations - Feature Films
15 - 22 February 2023
Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts
16 - 22 February
Jana Arora, Czech Film Commission
