FNE at Berlinale 2023: Czech Cinema in Berlin

Strong Czech presence at Berlinale 2023: The official selection of 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (February 16–26, 2023) includes four Czech and co-production films, one project in development will be presented within the Talent Project Market and five features will be screened at the European Film Market.

The Czech Film Fund will be once again present at EFM through its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission. Come to say hi or learn more about what's cooking in Czech cinema at the CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand No. 112 in Gropisu Bau!

DEDE IS DEAD

Generation Kplus | World Premiere

CZ 2023, 8 min

d. Philippe Kastner

p. FAMU - Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague

Death of a beloved pet is hard to deal with, and even if we try to prepare for it, it often takes us by surprise. This is the story of a boy and his dog Dede, who suddenly passes away. Lost in the depths of grief, the boy eventually discovers that her death does not necessarily mean that Dede is completely gone.

SALES & FESTIVALS

FAMU - Alexandra Hroncová

SALES & FESTIVALS

FAMU - Alexandra Hroncová

SCREENINGS

FEB 22 | 10:00 | Urania world premiere

FEB 23 | 9:45 | Cubix 8

FEB 24 | 9:30 | Filmtheater am Friedrichshain

FEB 25 | 10:00 | Titania

FEB 26 | 15:45 | Cubix 8

EASTERN FRONT

Encounters | World Premiere

LV, UA, CZ, US 2023, 98 min

d. Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

p. Natalia Manskaya - Vertov (LV), Nataliia Kazan - Braha Production Company (UA)

cop. Hypermarket Film (CZ), Current Time TV (US)

On 24 February 2022, Yevhen, together with his friends, volunteered to join the first aid battalion on the front line. They provided life-saving support and evacuation of the injured. This film reveals the experiences of these young men over six months full of drama, despair, fear, hatred, bitterness, love, and, most importantly, faith in victory.

SALES

Deckert Distribution - Liselot Verbrugge

SALES

Deckert Distribution - Liselot Verbrugge

FESTIVALS

Deckert Distribution - Hanne Biermann

FESTIVALS

Deckert Distribution - Hanne Biermann

SCREENINGS

FEB 20 | 21:45 | CinemaxX 7 press screening

FEB 22 | 17:30 | CinemaxX 7 press screening

FEB 24 | 13:00 | Akademie der Künste WP

FEB 25 | 10:45 | International

FEB 25 | 13:00 | Cubix 5

FEB 26 | 19:30 | Zoo Palast 3 & 4 & 5

NOTES FROM EREMOCENE

Forum | World Premiere

SK, CZ 2023, 78 min

d. Viera Čákanyová

p. Matej Sotník - Guča (SK)

cop. Marina Films (CZ), Radio and Television Slovakia (SK)

Taking place in a future that does not exist yet, Notes From Eremocene questions the ideal techno-optimistic model that lies ahead of us. From a curious, playful and critical standpoint, director Viera Čákanyová explores the potential of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in dealing with complex global problems we humans create – climate change and the crisis of representative democracy.

SALES & FESTIVALS

Marina Films - Nina Numankadič

SALES & FESTIVALS

Marina Films - Nina Numankadič

SCREENINGS FEB 20 | 16:00 | Kino Arsenal 1 world premiere

FEB 21 | 09:30 | Cubix 1 press screening

FEB 23 | 20:00 |

FEB 25 | 19:00 | Zoo Palast 2

DAISIES

Retrospective

CS 1966

d. Věra Chytilová

Two young girls - Marie I and Marie II - are convinced that "everything in this world is spoilt for them" and so they decide that as well will be depraved. They adopt the principle that "nothing matters, just so long as it's a joke".

SALES & FESTIVALS

Národní filmový archiv, Prague - Juraj Machálek

SALES & FESTIVALS

Národní filmový archiv, Prague - Juraj Machálek

SCREENINGS

FEB 22 | 16:00 | Cubix 6

FEB 23 | 19:45 | Cubix 3

Czech films at the EFM Five Czech films released in the past months will be screened at the European Film Market, check the films and the screenings dates below. CHECK OUT THE MARKET SCREENINGS

ANIMAL presented at Talent Project Market

Animal, Milada Těšitelová’s feature-film debut in development, was selected for the Talent Project Market, a joint initiative of Berlinale Talents and the Berlinale Co-production Market, designed for up-and-coming producers seeking partners and coproducers. The film about a woman who gives birth to a cat in the suburbs full of perfect families, is produced by Julie Marková Žáčková from Czech production company Unit+Sofa.

LEARN MORE ABOUT ANIMAL

CZECH FILM / Spring 2023

In the spring issue of CZECH FILM magazine we take a closer look at Czech films and co-productions presented at IFF Rotterdam and Berlinale. The series of articles about young filmmakers changing the face of Czech cinema features this time Tomáš Klein and Ondřej Hudeček. We introduce PINK, a production company straddling the line between independent auteur production and commercial for-hire works, we take a look at Bohdan Sláma's upcoming film Dry Season, and we talk to acclaimed DOP Martin Štrba.

OPEN THE MAGAZINE

Meet us at the EFM!

Do you have a question about Czech cinema? The team of Czech Film Center, a promotional division of the Czech Film Fund, will be present at the EFM.

Book a meeting or stop by CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand No. 112 in Gropius Bau.

Markéta Šantrochová, Head of CFC

Markéta Šantrochová, Head of CFC

16 - 22 February, 2023

Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations - Feature Films

Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations - Feature Films

15 - 22 February 2023

Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts

Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts

16 - 22 February

Jana Arora, Czech Film Commission

Jana Arora, Czech Film Commission

16 - 22 February