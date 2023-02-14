14-02-2023

FNE at Berlinale 2023: Czech Cinema in Berlin

By Czech Film Center
    FNE at Berlinale 2023: Czech Cinema in Berlin credit: Czech Film Center

    Strong Czech presence at Berlinale 2023: The official selection of 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (February 16–26, 2023) includes four Czech and co-production films, one project in development will be presented within the Talent Project Market and five features will be screened at the European Film Market.

    The Czech Film Fund will be once again present at EFM through its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission. Come to say hi or learn more about what's cooking in Czech cinema at the CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand No. 112 in Gropisu Bau!

    DEDE IS DEAD

    Generation Kplus | World Premiere 
    CZ 2023, 8 min

    d. Philippe Kastner

    Dede Is Dead by Philippe Kostner, source: berlinale.dep. FAMU - Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague

    Death of a beloved pet is hard to deal with, and even if we try to prepare for it, it often takes us by surprise. This is the story of a boy and his dog Dede, who suddenly passes away. Lost in the depths of grief, the boy eventually discovers that her death does not necessarily mean that Dede is completely gone.

    SALES & FESTIVALS

    FAMU - Alexandra Hroncová
    MORE ABOUT THE FILM

    SCREENINGS
    FEB 22 | 10:00 | Urania  world premiere
    FEB 23 | 9:45 | Cubix 8
    FEB 24 | 9:30 | Filmtheater am Friedrichshain
    FEB 25 | 10:00 | Titania
    FEB 26 | 15:45 | Cubix 8

     

    EASTERN FRONT

    Encounters | World Premiere

    LV, UA, CZ, US 2023, 98 min

    d. Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
    p. Natalia Manskaya - Vertov (LV), Nataliia Kazan - Braha Production Company (UA)
    cop. Hypermarket Film (CZ), Current Time TV (US)

    On 24 February 2022, Yevhen, together with his friends, volunteered to join the first aid battalion on the front line. They provided life-saving support and evacuation of the injured. This film reveals the experiences of these young men over six months full of drama, despair, fear, hatred, bitterness, love, and, most importantly, faith in victory. 

    SALES
    Deckert Distribution - Liselot Verbrugge
    FESTIVALS
    Deckert Distribution - Hanne Biermann
    MORE ABOUT THE FILM

    SCREENINGS

    FEB 20 | 21:45 | CinemaxX 7    press screening
    FEB 22 | 17:30 | CinemaxX 7    press screening
    FEB 24 | 13:00 | Akademie der Künste   WP
    FEB 25 | 10:45 | International 
    FEB 25 | 13:00 | Cubix 5 
    FEB 26 | 19:30 | Zoo Palast 3 & 4 & 5

     

    NOTES FROM EREMOCENE

    Forum | World Premiere
    SK, CZ 2023, 78 min

    d. Viera Čákanyová
    p. Matej Sotník - Guča (SK)
    cop. Marina Films (CZ), Radio and Television Slovakia (SK)

    Taking place in a future that does not exist yet, Notes From Eremocene questions the ideal techno-optimistic model that lies ahead of us. From a curious, playful and critical standpoint, director Viera Čákanyová explores the potential of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in dealing with complex global problems we humans create – climate change and the crisis of representative democracy. 

    SALES & FESTIVALS

    Marina Films - Nina Numankadič
    MORE ABOUT THE FILM

    SCREENINGS

    FEB 20 | 16:00 | Kino Arsenal 1 world premiere
    FEB 21 | 09:30 | Cubix 1    press screening
    FEB 23 | 20:00 | Werkstattkino@silent green   
    FEB 25 | 19:00 | Zoo Palast 2    
    FEB 26 | 16:00 | Cubix 7

    DAISIES

    Retrospective

    CS 1966
    d. Věra Chytilová

    Two young girls - Marie I and Marie II - are convinced that "everything in this world is spoilt for them" and so they decide that as well will be depraved. They adopt the principle that "nothing matters, just so long as it's a joke". 

    SALES & FESTIVALS

    Národní filmový archiv, Prague - Juraj Machálek
    MORE ABOUT THE FILM

    SCREENINGS

    FEB 22 | 16:00 | Cubix 6
    FEB 23 | 19:45 | Cubix 3

     

    Czech films at the EFM

    Five Czech films released in the past months will be screened at the European Film Market, check the films and the screenings dates below.

    EFM 2023

    CHECK OUT THE MARKET SCREENINGS

     

    ANIMAL presented at Talent Project Market

    Animal, Milada Těšitelová’s feature-film debut in development, was selected for the Talent Project Market, a joint initiative of Berlinale Talents and the Berlinale Co-production Market, designed for up-and-coming producers seeking partners and coproducers. The film about a woman who gives birth to a cat in the suburbs full of perfect families, is produced by Julie Marková Žáčková from Czech production company Unit+Sofa.

    LEARN MORE ABOUT ANIMAL

    CZECH FILM / Spring 2023

    In the spring issue of CZECH FILM magazine we take a closer look at Czech films and co-productions presented at IFF Rotterdam and Berlinale. The series of articles about young filmmakers changing the face of Czech cinema features this time Tomáš Klein and Ondřej Hudeček. We introduce PINK, a production company straddling the line between independent auteur production and commercial for-hire works, we take a look at Bohdan Sláma's upcoming film Dry Season, and we talk to acclaimed DOP Martin Štrba.

    OPEN THE MAGAZINE

    Meet us at the EFM!

    Do you have a question about Czech cinema? The team of Czech Film Center, a promotional division of the Czech Film Fund, will be present at the EFM.

    Book a meeting or stop by CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand No. 112 in Gropius Bau.

    Markéta Šantrochová, Head of CFC
    16 - 22 February, 2023 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations - Feature Films
    15 - 22 February 2023 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts

    16 - 22 February | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Jana Arora, Czech Film Commission
    16 - 22 February | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

