Czech Viktor Prášil Gets BAFTA Award for All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front by Edward Berger

PRAGUE: Czech Viktor Prášil received the award for best sound, together with Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte, for All Quiet on the Western Front at the 76th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

The film directed by Edward Berger received seven BAFTA awards including best film, best film not in the English language, best direction and best adapted screenplay.

All Quiet on the Western Front was shot in 2021 in the Czech Republic, alongside Germany and Belgium. In Prague, the production was serviced by Sirena Film and benefited from the Czech incentives.

The American documentary Navalny, directed by Daniel Roher and featuring Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev, received the award for best documentary.

The 76th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) was held on 19 February 2023.