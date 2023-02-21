Czech Viktor Prášil Gets BAFTA Award for All Quiet on the Western Front

The film directed by Edward Berger received seven BAFTA awards including best film, best film not in the English language, best direction and best adapted screenplay.
All Quiet on the Western Front was shot in 2021 in the Czech Republic, alongside Germany and Belgium. In Prague, the production was serviced by Sirena Film and benefited from the Czech incentives.
The American documentary Navalny, directed by Daniel Roher and featuring Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev, received the award for best documentary.
The 76th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) was held on 19 February 2023.