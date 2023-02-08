08-02-2023

Arved Voted Best Film of 2022 at Czech Film Critics Awards

    PRAGUE: Arved / Arvéd by Vojtěch Mašek was awarded for best film, best script (Vojtěch Mašek, Jan Poláček) and best actor (Michal Kern) at the 13th edition of the Czech Film Critics Awards. The winners were announced in 10 categories.

    Director Michal Blaško was awarded the Innogy Award for Best Newcomer for his debut feature Victim / Oběť. Suspicion / Podezření, the miniseries written by Štepán Hulík and directed by Blaško, was awarded in the Offscreen category, and Vita Smachelyuk received the Best Actress Award for the portrayal of the main character Irina in Blaško’s Victim.

    The ceremony took place at Prague’s Archa Theatre on 4 February 2023.

    Full List of Winners:

    Best Film:
    Arved / Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)
    Directed by Vojtěch Mašek
    Produced by Cinémotif Films
    Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Best Documentary:
    Kapr Code / KaprKód (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Lucie Králová
    Produced by DOCUfilm Praha, Mindset Pictures
    Coproduced by the Czech Television, VIRUSfilm, MagicLab
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Best Director:
    Adam Sedlák for BANGER. (Czech Republic)
    Produced by Shore Points
    Coproduced by the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Best Screenplay:
    Vojtěch Mašek, Jan Poláček for Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)

    Audiovisual Achievement:
    Editor Šimon Špidla for Good Old Czechs (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Tomáš Bojar
    Produced by NOW Productions
    Coproduced by the Czech Television, RTVS – Rozhlas a televízia Slovensko, Artichoke, KM Plus Media
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic

    Best Actor:
    Michal Kern for Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)

    Best Actress:
    Vita Smačeljuk for Victim / Oběť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
    Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

    Innogy Award for Newcomer of the Year:
    Michal Blaško for Victim / Oběť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

    and

    Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by the Czech Television
    Coproduced by nutprodukce (https://www.nutprodukce.cz/), ARTE G.E.I.E.
    Broadcasted by the Czech Television, ARTE

    Offscreen Award:
    Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)

    Best Short Film:
    Island of Freedom / Ostrov svobody
    Directed by Petr Januschka

