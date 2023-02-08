Arved Voted Best Film of 2022 at Czech Film Critics Awards

Director Michal Blaško was awarded the Innogy Award for Best Newcomer for his debut feature Victim / Oběť. Suspicion / Podezření, the miniseries written by Štepán Hulík and directed by Blaško, was awarded in the Offscreen category, and Vita Smachelyuk received the Best Actress Award for the portrayal of the main character Irina in Blaško’s Victim.
The ceremony took place at Prague’s Archa Theatre on 4 February 2023.
Full List of Winners:
Best Film:
Arved / Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)
Directed by Vojtěch Mašek
Produced by Cinémotif Films
Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Documentary:
Kapr Code / KaprKód (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Lucie Králová
Produced by DOCUfilm Praha, Mindset Pictures
Coproduced by the Czech Television, VIRUSfilm, MagicLab
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Director:
Adam Sedlák for BANGER. (Czech Republic)
Produced by Shore Points
Coproduced by the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Screenplay:
Vojtěch Mašek, Jan Poláček for Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)
Audiovisual Achievement:
Editor Šimon Špidla for Good Old Czechs (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Tomáš Bojar
Produced by NOW Productions
Coproduced by the Czech Television, RTVS – Rozhlas a televízia Slovensko, Artichoke, KM Plus Media
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic
Best Actor:
Michal Kern for Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)
Best Actress:
Vita Smačeljuk for Victim / Oběť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions
Innogy Award for Newcomer of the Year:
Michal Blaško for Victim / Oběť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
and
Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by the Czech Television
Coproduced by nutprodukce (https://www.nutprodukce.cz/), ARTE G.E.I.E.
Broadcasted by the Czech Television, ARTE
Offscreen Award:
Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)
Best Short Film:
Island of Freedom / Ostrov svobody
Directed by Petr Januschka