29-06-2023

Rooftop Summer Cinema Opens in Prague

By

    PRAGUE: A summer cinema will be open on the terrace of the DOX+ building in Prague from 5 July to 30 August 2023, as an initiative from the art gallery DOX and Edison Filmhub.

    credit: dox.czNine carefully selected films directed by Paolo Sorrentino, Alexandr Sokurov, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado & Wim Wenders, and Mani Haghighi, among others, are in the lineup.

    The audience will be provided with wireless headphones.

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE Film Meets Games: Q&A with CEO/Executive Producer and Managing Partner of Circle Studio FNE at KVIFF 2023: First Cut+ Announces Lineup for KVIFF Eastern Promises »