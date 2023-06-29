Rooftop Summer Cinema Opens in Prague

PRAGUE: A summer cinema will be open on the terrace of the DOX+ building in Prague from 5 July to 30 August 2023, as an initiative from the art gallery DOX and Edison Filmhub .

Nine carefully selected films directed by Paolo Sorrentino, Alexandr Sokurov, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado & Wim Wenders, and Mani Haghighi, among others, are in the lineup.

The audience will be provided with wireless headphones.