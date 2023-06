FNE at KVIFF 2023: First Cut+ Announces Lineup for KVIFF Eastern Promises

KARLOVY VARY: Four projects (co)produced by Slovenia, Czech Republic, Hungary, North Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, Slovakia and Romania are among the eight projects from the 8th edition of First Cut+ to be showcased at Eastern Promises (2 - 5 July 2023) within the 57th Karlovy Vary IFF (30 June – 8 July 2023).

First Cut+ is a programme initiated by French Tatino Films that operates twice a year in cooperation with Trieste’s When East Meets West and Karlovy Vary IFF’s Eastern Promises.

Each year a portfolio of 16 feature films is promoted: eight films during the winter session at Trieste’s When East Meets West, and eight films during the summer session at Karlovy Vary IFF’s Eastern Promises Industry Days.

FIRST CUT+ PROJECTS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES TO BE SHOWCASED AT KVIFF EASTERN PROMISES:

Era (Kosovo, North Macedonia) Debut

Directed by Parta Kelmendi

Produced by Aferdita Saracini Kelmendi, Marija Dimitrova

Family Therapy (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Norway, Serbia)

Directed by Sonja Prosenc

Produced by Rok Sečen

I Do Not Love You Anymore (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania)

Directed by Zdeněk Jir.ský

Produced by Jordi Niubó

Raw Material (Hungary) Debut

Directed by Martin Boross

Producers Gábor Osváth, Dániel Mayer

Click HERE for more information.