dok.incubator 2024 Opens Call for Documentaries in Rough Cut Stage

PRAGUE: Editors, directors and producers are invited to apply with long documentaries in the rough cut stage for the 2024 dok.incubator workshop. The deadline is 25 January 2024.

Eight teams, composed of a producer, a director and an editor will focus on the films' unique perspective and sharpening the storytelling, placing it within the international context and finding concrete tools to effectively approach future audiences. Intensive work on editing, distribution and audience-building will upgrade their rough-cut to a high-end film with the potential to meet worldwide interest.

Participants will attend three residential sessions at different project development stages (the exact dates and locations will be confirmed later): 1st session: April 2024 ROUGH CUT; 2nd session: June 2024 FINE CUT; 3rd session: September-October 2024 NEAR PICTURE LOCK.

Click HERE to apply and HERE for the press release.