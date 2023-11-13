CEE Animation Forum 2023 Announces Winners

PILSEN: The 11th edition of the CEE Animation Forum 2023, which was held on 8 and 9 November in Pilsen, Czech Republic, has announced its winners.

The Forum presented 28 European animated projects, including feature films, series/TV specials, short films and student works, and it also introduced an innovative Market.

The selection included eight projects for children up to 10 years old, six projects for teenagers, eight projects for young adults, and seven projects aimed at adult audiences.

The 11th edition of the CEE Animation Forum 2023 was supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, the Audiovisual Producers´ Association of the Czech Republic, the Pilsen Region and the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design in Budapest.

WINNERS:

Audience Award:

My Little Heroes (Spain, Belgium)

Directed by Javier Galán

Produced by Peekaboo Animation

Coproduced by Fabrique Fantastique

Category Feature Films:

Winner:

Nine Lives Left (Greece)

Directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis

Produced by Wild at Heart

Category Series/TV Special:

Winner:

Rainy Days (Austria, Bulgaria)

Directed and produced by Ani Antonova Hristova

Special Mention:

Dolls (France)

Directed by Joachim Hérissé

Produced by Komadoli Studio

Category Short Films:

Winner:

Nightbloom (Croatia)

Directed by Kata Gugić

Produced by Bonobo Studio

Special Mention:

Be Still My Heart (Hungary)

Directed by Melinda Kádár

Produced by CUB Animation

Category Rising Starts:

Winner:

Stuck in the Wasp Nest (Estonia)

Directed by Agnes Milla Bereczki

Produced by the Estonian Academy of Arts

Special Mention:

It´s (Not) Yours (Estonia)

Directed by Santiago Ordoñez

Produced by the Estonian Academy of Arts

CEE Animation Workshop:

Riamise (Italy)

Directed by Francesco Forti

Produced by Ibrido Studio

Ciclic Residency:

Nightbloom (Croatia)

Directed by Kata Gugić

TV Paint:

Eruption (Hungary)

Directed by Zoe Nagy

Produced by MOME Anim – Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

Cartoon Movie – Direct Access:

Dr.Hawl (Poland)

Directed by Joanna Jasińska-Koronkiewicz

Produced by Likaon / WJT

MouMoush – the King of Plastic (Hungary)

Directed by Milorad Krstic

Produced by Radmila Roczkov, Hermina Roczkov

Young Horizons Industry – Direct Access:

Rainy Days (Austria, Bulgaria)

Directed by Ani Antonova Hristova

Animarkt Stop Motion Forum – Direct Access:

Dolls (France)

Directed by Joachim Hérissé

