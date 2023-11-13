CEE Animation Forum 2023 Announces Winners

The Forum presented 28 European animated projects, including feature films, series/TV specials, short films and student works, and it also introduced an innovative Market.
The selection included eight projects for children up to 10 years old, six projects for teenagers, eight projects for young adults, and seven projects aimed at adult audiences.
The 11th edition of the CEE Animation Forum 2023 was supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, the Audiovisual Producers´ Association of the Czech Republic, the Pilsen Region and the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design in Budapest.
WINNERS:
Audience Award:
My Little Heroes (Spain, Belgium)
Directed by Javier Galán
Produced by Peekaboo Animation
Coproduced by Fabrique Fantastique
Category Feature Films:
Winner:
Nine Lives Left (Greece)
Directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis
Produced by Wild at Heart
Category Series/TV Special:
Winner:
Rainy Days (Austria, Bulgaria)
Directed and produced by Ani Antonova Hristova
Special Mention:
Dolls (France)
Directed by Joachim Hérissé
Produced by Komadoli Studio
Category Short Films:
Winner:
Nightbloom (Croatia)
Directed by Kata Gugić
Produced by Bonobo Studio
Special Mention:
Be Still My Heart (Hungary)
Directed by Melinda Kádár
Produced by CUB Animation
Category Rising Starts:
Winner:
Stuck in the Wasp Nest (Estonia)
Directed by Agnes Milla Bereczki
Produced by the Estonian Academy of Arts
Special Mention:
It´s (Not) Yours (Estonia)
Directed by Santiago Ordoñez
Produced by the Estonian Academy of Arts
CEE Animation Workshop:
Riamise (Italy)
Directed by Francesco Forti
Produced by Ibrido Studio
Ciclic Residency:
Nightbloom (Croatia)
Directed by Kata Gugić
TV Paint:
Eruption (Hungary)
Directed by Zoe Nagy
Produced by MOME Anim – Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design
Cartoon Movie – Direct Access:
Dr.Hawl (Poland)
Directed by Joanna Jasińska-Koronkiewicz
Produced by Likaon / WJT
MouMoush – the King of Plastic (Hungary)
Directed by Milorad Krstic
Produced by Radmila Roczkov, Hermina Roczkov
Young Horizons Industry – Direct Access:
Rainy Days (Austria, Bulgaria)
Directed by Ani Antonova Hristova
Animarkt Stop Motion Forum – Direct Access:
Dolls (France)
Directed by Joachim Hérissé
Click HERE for the press release and HERE to see the selected projects.