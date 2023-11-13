13-11-2023

CEE Animation Forum 2023 Announces Winners

    CEE Animation Forum 2023 Announces Winners credit: CEEA

    PILSEN: The 11th edition of the CEE Animation Forum 2023, which was held on 8 and 9 November in Pilsen, Czech Republic, has announced its winners.

    The Forum presented 28 European animated projects, including feature films, series/TV specials, short films and student works, and it also introduced an innovative Market.

    The selection included eight projects for children up to 10 years old, six projects for teenagers, eight projects for young adults, and seven projects aimed at adult audiences.

    The 11th edition of the CEE Animation Forum 2023 was supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, the Audiovisual Producers´ Association of the Czech Republic, the Pilsen Region and the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design in Budapest.

    WINNERS:

    Audience Award:
    My Little Heroes (Spain, Belgium)
    Directed by Javier Galán
    Produced by Peekaboo Animation
    Coproduced by Fabrique Fantastique

    Category Feature Films:

    Winner:
    Nine Lives Left (Greece)
    Directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis
    Produced by Wild at Heart

    Category Series/TV Special:  

    Winner:
    Rainy Days (Austria, Bulgaria)
    Directed and produced by Ani Antonova Hristova

    Special Mention:
    Dolls (France)
    Directed by Joachim Hérissé
    Produced by Komadoli Studio

    Category Short Films:

    Winner:
    Nightbloom (Croatia)
    Directed by Kata Gugić
    Produced by Bonobo Studio

    Special Mention:
    Be Still My Heart (Hungary)
    Directed by Melinda Kádár
    Produced by CUB Animation

    Category Rising Starts:

    Winner:
    Stuck in the Wasp Nest (Estonia)
    Directed by Agnes Milla Bereczki
    Produced by the Estonian Academy of Arts

    Special Mention:
    It´s (Not) Yours (Estonia)
    Directed by Santiago Ordoñez
    Produced by the Estonian Academy of Arts

    CEE Animation Workshop:
    Riamise (Italy)
    Directed by Francesco Forti
    Produced by Ibrido Studio

    Ciclic Residency:
    Nightbloom (Croatia)
    Directed by Kata Gugić

    TV Paint:
    Eruption (Hungary)
    Directed by Zoe Nagy
    Produced by MOME Anim – Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

    Cartoon Movie – Direct Access:

    Dr.Hawl (Poland)
    Directed by Joanna Jasińska-Koronkiewicz
    Produced by Likaon / WJT

    MouMoush – the King of Plastic (Hungary)
    Directed by Milorad Krstic
    Produced by Radmila Roczkov, Hermina Roczkov

    Young Horizons Industry – Direct Access:
    Rainy Days (Austria, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ani Antonova Hristova

    Animarkt Stop Motion Forum – Direct Access:
    Dolls (France)
    Directed by Joachim Hérissé

    Click HERE for the press release and HERE to see the selected projects.

    Published in Czech Republic

