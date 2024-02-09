FNE at Berlinale 2024: Czech Cinema in Berlin

The official selection of 74th Berlin International Film Festival (February 15–25 2024) includes brand new documentary by Klára Tasovská I'm Not Everything I Want To Be about famous Czech photographer Libuše Jarcovjáková along with co-production film The Editorial Office by Roman Bondarchuk. This year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market will feature Twist the Rabbit, the latest project by acclaimed director Mira Fornay, whilst a comedy series We’re on It, Comrades! by Matěj Chlupáček and Michal Samir will get it's time to shine during the Berlinale Series Market. Six titles – four features and two series – will be screened at the European Film Market. The Czech Film Fund will be once again present at EFM through its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission. Come to say hi or learn more about what's cooking in Czech cinema at the CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand #112 in Gropius Bau!

Official Selection



I’M NOT EVERYTHING I WANT TO BE

SCREENINGS

Feb 18 | 16:30 | Kino International

Feb 19 | 21:30 | Cubix 8

Feb 20 | 18:30 | Cubix 5

Feb 24 | 22:00 | Zoo Palast 2

SALES & FESTIVALS

Square Eyes – Wouter Jansen

Square Eyes – Wouter Jansen

PUBLICIST / INTERNATIONAL PR

NOISE Film & TV – Kai Hermann

NOISE Film & TV – Kai Hermann

I’M NOT EVERYTHING I WANT TO BE

Panorama | World Premiere

CZ, SK, AT 2024, 90 min | documentary

dir. Klára Tasovská

prod. Klára Tasovská, Lukáš Kokeš – Somatic Films (CZ)

co-prod. nutrodukcia (SK), Mischief Films (AT), ARTE, Czech Television (CZ)

Libuše takes a picture of her reflection in a mirror. It’s a situation that keeps repeating in her life for the last 50 years. She took raw photos in the late 70s in socialist Czechoslovakia, when she looked for people who've really touched life: visitors of semi-legal gay clubs, workers on night shifts, exotic Vietnamese and Cuban immigrants, flaneurs in the night streets of communist Prague. Nudity, sex, alcohol, but also boredom and the straitjacket of normalisation. She keeps a record of everyday struggle, identity exploration, corporeality, relationships, and emotions in her pics and journals until today. The evidence is tens of thousands of negatives, preserving the transformation of body and soul over decades. What is Libuše looking for beyond the mirror?

THE EDITORIAL OFFICE

SCREENINGS

Feb 16 | 21:00 |Delphi Filmpalast 1

Feb 17 | 17:30 | City Kino Wedding

Feb 18 | 15:00 | Kino Betonhalle@silent green

Feb 22 | 18:30 | Kino Arsenal 1

Feb 25 | 20:15 | Delphi Filmpalast

SALES & FESTIVALS

Moon Man – Darya Bassel

Moon Man – Darya Bassel

PUBLICIST / INTERNATIONAL PR

The PR Factory – Barbara van Lombeek

The PR Factory – Barbara van Lombeek

The PR Factory – Marie-France Dupagne

The PR Factory – Marie-France Dupagne

THE EDITORIAL OFFICE

Forum | World Premiere

UA, DE, SK, CZ 2024, 126 min | fiction

dir. Roman Bondarchuk

prod. Darya Bassel – Moon Man (UA), Dar’ya Averchenko – South Films (UA)

co-prod. Elemag Pictures (DE), SilverArt (SK), MasterFilm (CZ)

In the wild steppes of southern Ukraine, a young nature researcher named Yura is looking for an endangered species of groundhog but instead witnesses a crime. Eager to expose the truth, Yura takes his photo evidence to the local newspaper's editorial office. However, he quickly realizes that nobody there cares about pursuing justice. While a big war is looming over the horizon, Yura's naive worldview is splintering in a storm of fake news, rigged political elections, and mysterious cult rituals. On his quest, the hero is about to find out who he really is an endangered species of a good man or just a loser?

The Berlinale Co-Production Market

TWIST THE RABBIT

This year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market will feature Twist the Rabbit, the latest project in development by acclaimed director Mira Fornay. Known for her versatile storytelling, Fornay here reunites with prolific producer Viktor Schwarcz of Cineart TV Prague. Schwarcz produced Fornay’s three feature films, including her most formalistically radical work, Cook F**k Kill. The director’s most recent film, the children’s adventure She-Hero, was awarded the International Jury’s Generation Kplus Grand Prix at last year’s Berlinale.

Czech films at the EFM

#annaismissing

CZ, SK 2023, 109 min | fiction

dir. Pavel Soukup

prod. Vratislav Šlajer, Jakub Košťál – Bionaut (CZ), Milan Kuchynka – FAMEPLAY (CZ)

co-prod. Raketa (SK)

SCREENINGS

Feb 16 | 16:00 | Virtual Cinema 7 (online)

Feb 18 | 18:20 | dffb-Kino

Feb 19 | 12:45 | CinemaxX 18

SALES & FESTIVALS

SKOOP Media – Fulko Kuidersma

SKOOP Media – Fulko Kuidersma

EFM stand: Gropius Bau #189

BROTHERS

CZ, DE, SK 2023, 135 min | fiction

dir. Tomáš Mašín

prod. Petr Bílek – FilmBrigade (CZ)

co-prod. Česká televize (CZ), PubRes (SK), Rohfilm Productions (DE)

SCREENING

Feb 18 | 16:50 | CinemaxX 12

SALES & FESTIVALS

The Yellow Affair – Karoliina Dwyer

The Yellow Affair – Karoliina Dwyer

EFM stand: Gropius Bau #161

ENDLESS SUMMER SYNDROME

CZ, FR 2023, 99 min | fiction

dir. Kaveh Daneshmand

prod. Kaveh Daneshmand, Gem Deger – Libra Rising (CZ)

co-prod. i/o post (CZ), alief (FR)

SCREENING

Feb 16 |12:50 | Marriott 1

SALES & FESTIVALS

alief – Brett Walker

EFM stand: Creative Europe MEDIA

– Gropius Bau #C2

EXTRACTORS

CZ 2023, 55 min | series

dir. Roman Kašparovský

prod. NOVA TV

SCREENINGS (both online)

Feb 19 | 12:00 | Series Screenings 1

Feb 20 | 17:30 | Series Screenings 1

SALES & FESTIVALS

Keshet International – Anke Stoll

Keshet International – Anke Stoll

THE MAN WHO STOOD IN THE WAY

CZ, UA, LT 2023, 120 min | fiction

dir. Petr Nikolaev

prod. Miloslav Šmídmajer – Bio Illusion (CZ)

co-prod. Insight Media Producing Center (UA), Artbox (LT)

SCREENING

Feb 16 | 16:50 | CinemaxX 17

SALES & FESTIVALS

Princ Films - Igor Princ

EFM stand: Gropius Bau #171

WE'RE ON IT, COMRADES!

CZ, DE 2024 | series

dir. Matěj Chlupáček

prod. Matěj Chlupáček, Maja Hamplová – Barletta (CZ)

co-prod. NETWORK MOVIE (DE), Česká televize (CZ), ZDFneo (DE)

SCREENINGS

Feb 19 | 11:30 | CinemaxX 1

Feb 19 | 14:00 | Berlinale Series Market Selects

SALES & FESTIVALS

ZDF Studios - Florian Streit

ZDF Studios - Florian Streit

Meet us at the EFM!

Do you have any pressing inquires about Czech cinema? The team of Czech Film Center, a promotional division of the Czech Film Fund, together with representatives from Czech Film Commision, will be present at the EFM.

Markéta Šantrochová, Head of CFC

Markéta Šantrochová, Head of CFC
15-21 February

Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations – Feature Films

Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations – Feature Films
14-21 February

Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations – Docs & Shorts

Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations – Docs & Shorts
15-21 February

Luděk Čertík, Editor & Communication

Luděk Čertík, Editor & Communication
17-19 February

Pavlína Žipková, Head of Czech Film Commission

Pavlína Žipková, Head of Czech Film Commission
16-19 February

Jana Arora, Czech Film Commission,

Jana Arora, Czech Film Commission,
16-20 February

Book a meeting or stop by CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand #112 in Gropius Bau!

CZECH FILM / Spring 2024

In the spring issue of CZECH FILM magazine, we focus on films screened at the IFF Rotterdam and the Berlinale. This time, the series of articles about young filmmakers introduces two rising stars of Czech animation, Daria Kashcheeva and Diana Cam Van Nguyen. We offer a rare insight into the making of the feature-length fiction debut Little Thief by Ondřej Hudeček. In an interview with Pjoni, we peek into the work of a film composer. And lastly, we showcase prolific Czech production company Frame Films.

Database of upcoming Czech projects available online



From early development to postproduction, fiction, documentary and animation projects of all lengths. In short, all you wanted to know about Czech film projects in the making at one place.

