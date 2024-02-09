09-02-2024

FNE at Berlinale 2024: Czech Cinema in Berlin

By Czech Film Center
    FNE at Berlinale 2024: Czech Cinema in Berlin credit: Czech Film Center

    The official selection of 74th Berlin International Film Festival (February 15–25 2024) includes brand new documentary by Klára Tasovská I'm Not Everything I Want To Be about famous Czech photographer Libuše Jarcovjáková along with co-production film The Editorial Office by Roman Bondarchuk. This year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market will feature Twist the Rabbit, the latest project by acclaimed director Mira Fornay, whilst a comedy series We’re on It, Comrades! by Matěj Chlupáček and Michal Samir will get it's time to shine during the Berlinale Series Market. Six titles – four features and two series – will be screened at the European Film Market. The Czech Film Fund will be once again present at EFM through its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission. Come to say hi or learn more about what's cooking in Czech cinema at the CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand #112 in Gropius Bau!

    Official Selection


    I’M NOT EVERYTHING I WANT TO BE

    Im Not Everything I Want to Be by Klára Tasovská, credit: Libuše JarcovjákováSCREENINGS
    Feb 18 | 16:30 | Kino International
    Feb 19 | 21:30 | Cubix 8
    Feb 20 | 18:30 | Cubix 5
    Feb 24 | 22:00 | Zoo Palast 2

    SALES & FESTIVALS
    Square Eyes – Wouter Jansen
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    PUBLICIST / INTERNATIONAL PR
    NOISE Film & TV – Kai Hermann
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    I’M NOT EVERYTHING I WANT TO BE

    Panorama | World Premiere
    CZ, SK, AT 2024, 90 min | documentary

    dir. Klára Tasovská
    prod. Klára Tasovská, Lukáš Kokeš – Somatic Films (CZ)
    co-prod. nutrodukcia (SK), Mischief Films (AT), ARTE, Czech Television (CZ)

    Libuše takes a picture of her reflection in a mirror. It’s a situation that keeps repeating in her life for the last 50 years. She took raw photos in the late 70s in socialist Czechoslovakia, when she looked for people who've really touched life: visitors of semi-legal gay clubs, workers on night shifts, exotic Vietnamese and Cuban immigrants, flaneurs in the night streets of communist Prague. Nudity, sex, alcohol, but also boredom and the straitjacket of normalisation. She keeps a record of everyday struggle, identity exploration, corporeality, relationships, and emotions in her pics and journals until today. The evidence is tens of thousands of negatives, preserving the transformation of body and soul over decades. What is Libuše looking for beyond the mirror?

     

    THE EDITORIAL OFFICE

    The Editorial Office by Roman Bondarchuk, credit: SilverArtSCREENINGS

    Feb 16 | 21:00 |Delphi Filmpalast 1
    Feb 17 | 17:30 | City Kino Wedding
    Feb 18 | 15:00 | Kino Betonhalle@silent green
    Feb 22 | 18:30 | Kino Arsenal 1
    Feb 25 | 20:15 | Delphi Filmpalast

    SALES & FESTIVALS
    Moon Man – Darya Bassel
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    PUBLICIST / INTERNATIONAL PR
    The PR Factory – Barbara van Lombeek
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    The PR Factory – Marie-France Dupagne
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    THE EDITORIAL OFFICE

    Forum | World Premiere
    UA, DE, SK, CZ 2024, 126 min | fiction

    dir. Roman Bondarchuk
    prod. Darya Bassel – Moon Man (UA), Dar’ya Averchenko – South Films (UA)
    co-prod. Elemag Pictures (DE), SilverArt (SK), MasterFilm (CZ)

    In the wild steppes of southern Ukraine, a young nature researcher named Yura is looking for an endangered species of groundhog but instead witnesses a crime. Eager to expose the truth, Yura takes his photo evidence to the local newspaper's editorial office. However, he quickly realizes that nobody there cares about pursuing justice. While a big war is looming over the horizon, Yura's naive worldview is splintering in a storm of fake news, rigged political elections, and mysterious cult rituals. On his quest, the hero is about to find out who he really is an endangered species of a good man or just a loser?

    The Berlinale Co-Production Market

    TWIST THE RABBIT

    This year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market will feature Twist the Rabbit, the latest project in development by acclaimed director Mira Fornay. Known for her versatile storytelling, Fornay here reunites with prolific producer Viktor Schwarcz of Cineart TV Prague. Schwarcz produced Fornay’s three feature films, including her most formalistically radical work, Cook F**k Kill. The director’s most recent film, the children’s adventure She-Hero, was awarded the International Jury’s Generation Kplus Grand Prix at last year’s Berlinale.

    Czech films at the EFM

    #annaismissing
    CZ, SK 2023, 109 min | fiction

    dir. Pavel Soukup
    prod. Vratislav Šlajer, Jakub Košťál – Bionaut (CZ), Milan Kuchynka – FAMEPLAY (CZ)
    co-prod. Raketa (SK)

    SCREENINGS
    Feb 16 | 16:00 | Virtual Cinema 7 (online)
    Feb 18 | 18:20 | dffb-Kino
    Feb 19 | 12:45 | CinemaxX 18

    SALES & FESTIVALS
    SKOOP Media – Fulko Kuidersma
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    EFM stand: Gropius Bau #189

    BROTHERS
    CZ, DE, SK 2023, 135 min | fiction

    dir. Tomáš Mašín
    prod. Petr Bílek – FilmBrigade (CZ)
    co-prod. Česká televize (CZ), PubRes (SK), Rohfilm Productions (DE)

    SCREENING
    Feb 18 | 16:50 | CinemaxX 12

    SALES & FESTIVALS
    The Yellow Affair – Karoliina Dwyer
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    EFM stand: Gropius Bau #161

    ENDLESS SUMMER SYNDROME
    CZ, FR 2023, 99 min | fiction

    dir. Kaveh Daneshmand
    prod. Kaveh Daneshmand, Gem Deger – Libra Rising (CZ)
    co-prod. i/o post (CZ), alief (FR)

    SCREENING
    Feb 16 |12:50 | Marriott 1

    SALES & FESTIVALS
    alief – Brett Walker, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    EFM stand: Creative Europe MEDIA
    – Gropius Bau #C2

    EXTRACTORS
    CZ 2023, 55 min | series

    dir. Roman Kašparovský
    prod. NOVA TV

    SCREENINGS (both online)
    Feb 19 | 12:00 | Series Screenings 1
    Feb 20 | 17:30 | Series Screenings 1

    SALES & FESTIVALS
    Keshet International – Anke Stoll
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    THE MAN WHO STOOD IN THE WAY
    CZ, UA, LT 2023, 120 min | fiction

    dir. Petr Nikolaev
    prod. Miloslav Šmídmajer – Bio Illusion (CZ)
    co-prod. Insight Media Producing Center (UA), Artbox (LT)

    SCREENING
    Feb 16 | 16:50 | CinemaxX 17

    SALES & FESTIVALS
    Princ Films - Igor Princ, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    EFM stand: Gropius Bau #171

    WE'RE ON IT, COMRADES!
    CZ, DE 2024 | series

    dir. Matěj Chlupáček
    prod. Matěj Chlupáček, Maja Hamplová – Barletta (CZ)
    co-prod. NETWORK MOVIE (DE), Česká televize (CZ), ZDFneo (DE)

    SCREENINGS
    Feb 19 | 11:30 | CinemaxX 1
    Feb 19 | 14:00 | Berlinale Series Market Selects

    SALES & FESTIVALS
    ZDF Studios - Florian Streit
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Meet us at the EFM!

    Do you have any pressing inquires about Czech cinema? The team of Czech Film Center, a promotional division of the Czech Film Fund, together with representatives from Czech Film Commision, will be present at the EFM.

    Markéta Šantrochová, Head of CFC
    15-21 February | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations – Feature Films
    14-21 February | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations – Docs & Shorts
    15-21 February | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Luděk Čertík, Editor & Communication
    17-19 February | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Pavlína Žipková, Head of Czech Film Commission
    16-19 February | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Jana Arora, Czech Film Commission,
    16-20 February | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Book a meeting or stop by CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand #112 in Gropius Bau!

    CZECH FILM / Spring 2024

    In the spring issue of CZECH FILM magazine, we focus on films screened at the IFF Rotterdam and the Berlinale. This time, the series of articles about young filmmakers introduces two rising stars of Czech animation, Daria Kashcheeva and Diana Cam Van Nguyen. We offer a rare insight into the making of the feature-length fiction debut Little Thief by Ondřej Hudeček. In an interview with Pjoni, we peek into the work of a film composer. And lastly, we showcase prolific Czech production company Frame Films.

    Database of upcoming Czech projects available online


    From early development to postproduction, fiction, documentary and animation projects of all lengths. In short, all you wanted to know about Czech film projects in the making at one place.

    BROWSE THE DATABASE

