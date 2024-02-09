FNE at Berlinale 2024: Czech Cinema in Berlin

Official Selection
I’M NOT EVERYTHING I WANT TO BE
SCREENINGS
Feb 18 | 16:30 | Kino International
Feb 19 | 21:30 | Cubix 8
Feb 20 | 18:30 | Cubix 5
Feb 24 | 22:00 | Zoo Palast 2
SALES & FESTIVALS
Square Eyes – Wouter Jansen
PUBLICIST / INTERNATIONAL PR
NOISE Film & TV – Kai Hermann
I’M NOT EVERYTHING I WANT TO BE
Panorama | World Premiere
CZ, SK, AT 2024, 90 min | documentary
dir. Klára Tasovská
prod. Klára Tasovská, Lukáš Kokeš – Somatic Films (CZ)
co-prod. nutrodukcia (SK), Mischief Films (AT), ARTE, Czech Television (CZ)
Libuše takes a picture of her reflection in a mirror. It’s a situation that keeps repeating in her life for the last 50 years. She took raw photos in the late 70s in socialist Czechoslovakia, when she looked for people who've really touched life: visitors of semi-legal gay clubs, workers on night shifts, exotic Vietnamese and Cuban immigrants, flaneurs in the night streets of communist Prague. Nudity, sex, alcohol, but also boredom and the straitjacket of normalisation. She keeps a record of everyday struggle, identity exploration, corporeality, relationships, and emotions in her pics and journals until today. The evidence is tens of thousands of negatives, preserving the transformation of body and soul over decades. What is Libuše looking for beyond the mirror?
THE EDITORIAL OFFICE
SCREENINGS
Feb 16 | 21:00 |Delphi Filmpalast 1
Feb 17 | 17:30 | City Kino Wedding
Feb 18 | 15:00 | Kino Betonhalle@silent green
Feb 22 | 18:30 | Kino Arsenal 1
Feb 25 | 20:15 | Delphi Filmpalast
SALES & FESTIVALS
Moon Man – Darya Bassel
PUBLICIST / INTERNATIONAL PR
The PR Factory – Barbara van Lombeek
The PR Factory – Marie-France Dupagne
THE EDITORIAL OFFICE
Forum | World Premiere
UA, DE, SK, CZ 2024, 126 min | fiction
dir. Roman Bondarchuk
prod. Darya Bassel – Moon Man (UA), Dar’ya Averchenko – South Films (UA)
co-prod. Elemag Pictures (DE), SilverArt (SK), MasterFilm (CZ)
In the wild steppes of southern Ukraine, a young nature researcher named Yura is looking for an endangered species of groundhog but instead witnesses a crime. Eager to expose the truth, Yura takes his photo evidence to the local newspaper's editorial office. However, he quickly realizes that nobody there cares about pursuing justice. While a big war is looming over the horizon, Yura's naive worldview is splintering in a storm of fake news, rigged political elections, and mysterious cult rituals. On his quest, the hero is about to find out who he really is an endangered species of a good man or just a loser?
The Berlinale Co-Production Market
TWIST THE RABBIT
Learn more about the project here
This year’s Berlinale Co-Production Market will feature Twist the Rabbit, the latest project in development by acclaimed director Mira Fornay. Known for her versatile storytelling, Fornay here reunites with prolific producer Viktor Schwarcz of Cineart TV Prague. Schwarcz produced Fornay’s three feature films, including her most formalistically radical work, Cook F**k Kill. The director’s most recent film, the children’s adventure She-Hero, was awarded the International Jury’s Generation Kplus Grand Prix at last year’s Berlinale.
Czech films at the EFM
#annaismissing
CZ, SK 2023, 109 min | fiction
dir. Pavel Soukup
prod. Vratislav Šlajer, Jakub Košťál – Bionaut (CZ), Milan Kuchynka – FAMEPLAY (CZ)
co-prod. Raketa (SK)
SCREENINGS
Feb 16 | 16:00 | Virtual Cinema 7 (online)
Feb 18 | 18:20 | dffb-Kino
Feb 19 | 12:45 | CinemaxX 18
SALES & FESTIVALS
SKOOP Media – Fulko Kuidersma
EFM stand: Gropius Bau #189
BROTHERS
CZ, DE, SK 2023, 135 min | fiction
dir. Tomáš Mašín
prod. Petr Bílek – FilmBrigade (CZ)
co-prod. Česká televize (CZ), PubRes (SK), Rohfilm Productions (DE)
SCREENING
Feb 18 | 16:50 | CinemaxX 12
SALES & FESTIVALS
The Yellow Affair – Karoliina Dwyer
EFM stand: Gropius Bau #161
ENDLESS SUMMER SYNDROME
CZ, FR 2023, 99 min | fiction
dir. Kaveh Daneshmand
prod. Kaveh Daneshmand, Gem Deger – Libra Rising (CZ)
co-prod. i/o post (CZ), alief (FR)
SCREENING
Feb 16 |12:50 | Marriott 1
SALES & FESTIVALS
EFM stand: Creative Europe MEDIA
– Gropius Bau #C2
EXTRACTORS
CZ 2023, 55 min | series
dir. Roman Kašparovský
prod. NOVA TV
SCREENINGS (both online)
Feb 19 | 12:00 | Series Screenings 1
Feb 20 | 17:30 | Series Screenings 1
SALES & FESTIVALS
Keshet International – Anke Stoll
THE MAN WHO STOOD IN THE WAY
CZ, UA, LT 2023, 120 min | fiction
dir. Petr Nikolaev
prod. Miloslav Šmídmajer – Bio Illusion (CZ)
co-prod. Insight Media Producing Center (UA), Artbox (LT)
SCREENING
Feb 16 | 16:50 | CinemaxX 17
SALES & FESTIVALS
EFM stand: Gropius Bau #171
WE'RE ON IT, COMRADES!
CZ, DE 2024 | series
dir. Matěj Chlupáček
prod. Matěj Chlupáček, Maja Hamplová – Barletta (CZ)
co-prod. NETWORK MOVIE (DE), Česká televize (CZ), ZDFneo (DE)
SCREENINGS
Feb 19 | 11:30 | CinemaxX 1
Feb 19 | 14:00 | Berlinale Series Market Selects
SALES & FESTIVALS
ZDF Studios - Florian Streit
Meet us at the EFM!
Do you have any pressing inquires about Czech cinema? The team of Czech Film Center, a promotional division of the Czech Film Fund, together with representatives from Czech Film Commision, will be present at the EFM.
Markéta Šantrochová, Head of CFC
15-21 February
Barbora Lochmanová, Festival Relations – Feature Films
14-21 February
Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations – Docs & Shorts
15-21 February
Luděk Čertík, Editor & Communication
17-19 February
Pavlína Žipková, Head of Czech Film Commission
16-19 February
Jana Arora, Czech Film Commission,
16-20 February
Book a meeting or stop by CENTRAL EUROPEAN CINEMA stand #112 in Gropius Bau!
CZECH FILM / Spring 2024
In the spring issue of CZECH FILM magazine, we focus on films screened at the IFF Rotterdam and the Berlinale. This time, the series of articles about young filmmakers introduces two rising stars of Czech animation, Daria Kashcheeva and Diana Cam Van Nguyen. We offer a rare insight into the making of the feature-length fiction debut Little Thief by Ondřej Hudeček. In an interview with Pjoni, we peek into the work of a film composer. And lastly, we showcase prolific Czech production company Frame Films.
Database of upcoming Czech projects available online
From early development to postproduction, fiction, documentary and animation projects of all lengths. In short, all you wanted to know about Czech film projects in the making at one place.