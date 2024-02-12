Czech Republic Reopens Production Incentives Programme

PRAGUE: The production incentive programme has been reopened in the Czech Republic and the system remains unchanged, including the cap of 5.94 m EUR / 150 m CZK per project.

The acceptance of applications will no longer have to be interrupted thanks to an amendment to Act No. 496/2012 Coll., on Audiovisual Works and Support for Cinematography, approved by the Parliament on 14 November 2023. The programme will remain open and will continue to accept applications on a rolling basis, according to the Czech Film Commission.

The new Audiovisual Act is going through the approval process and will enter into force in the first half of 2025, depending on the speed of the legislative process. This law will then include an increase in the maximum amount per project to 13.86 m EUR / 350 m CZK.

The production incentive programme opened on 3 January 2024.