CEE Animation Workshop 2026 Announces Selection

The lineup includes six long films, three TV series, and three short films. Producers and their creative teams with selected projects, including a scholarship-winning project from CEE Animation Forum 2025, will be joined by two career-oriented participants without projects, as well as two animation script consultant trainees, a new category introduced this year.
Throughout the year, participants will engage in group work, masterclasses, expert lectures, and individual consultations, under the guidance of group leaders: esteemed producers Réka Temple (Cinemon Entertainment, Hungary) and Annemie Degryse (Lumiere Group / Beast Studio, Belgium), and seasoned script consultants Phil Parker (UK) and Rita Domonyi (Hungary).
The workshop will consist of four modules: two online (May and October) and two on-site (23 February – 1 March in Lillehammer, Norway, and 27 July – 2 August in Budapest, Hungary). Upon completing the workshop, participants will gain privileged access to the CEE Animation network and various industry and market events across Europe.
“We are ready to launch the 2026 edition of the year-long workshop with new partners and old friends. We are grateful for the continuous support of the Creative Europe - MEDIA, and thankful to our partners Lillywood and Animation Norway to have the opportunity to visit Lillehammer now and to the Hungarian Animation Producers Association to be able to go to Budapest in the summer, and connect with both animation industries”, commented Saša Bach, the Managing Director of the CEE Animation Workshop.
The first module is launching today in Lillehammer with a programme of group and individual work, expert lectures, and an Open Industry Day, where participants will network with Norwegian animation professionals.
The rich list of guest lecturers of the first module include Slovak producer Juraj Krasnohorsky (CEE Animation, Artichoke Production), and Hungarian directors and pedagogues Luca Tóth and Katinka Bognar (MOME).
The CEE Animation Workshop welcomes participants from across Europe while maintaining focus on the CEE region and low production capacity countries. It is organised with the support of the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, the Ministry of Public Administration, Slovenia, Østnorsk Filmsenter, Filminvest, Innlandet fylkeskommune, Lillehammer kommune, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Producers’ Association, and the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).
Selected Animation Projects:
Fairy Tale for Gnomes (Poland), Long film
Directed by Maria Görlich-Opyd
Produced by Krakow Animation Center
Holy Moly (Norway), Short film
Directed by Margrethe Danielsen
In Between (Denmark), TV series
Directed by Marie-Louise Højer Jensen, Ditte Lundsgaard Nielsen
Inner Glow (Lithuania), Short film
Directed by Emilija Juzeliūnaitė
Mould (Czech Republic), TV series
Directed by Philippe Kastner
Recordanza (Germany), Long film
Directed by Philippe Kastner, Jalal Maghout
The Climbing Girl (Germany), Long film
Directed by Philippe Kastner Benjamin Quabeck
The Ghost of the Riverbend (Hungary), Long film
Directed by Philippe Kastner BálintGelley
Produced by CUB Animtion
The Summer of the Moth (Finland), Long film
Directed by Vera Lamminpää
Through the Blizzard (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Short film
Directed by Igor Đurić
Trixi (Slovakia), Long film
Directed by Katarína Kerekesová
Producedby Fool Moon
Tulip (France), TV Series
Directed by Juli Tudisco
Selected Career - Oriented Participants:
Nataliia Elba, M1X, Ukraine
Peter Perunovic, Aerodrom studio, Slovenia
Selected Script Consultants for Animation:
Jerneja Kaja Balog, Slovenia
Petra Stipetić, Croatia/Germany
Click HERE for the press release.