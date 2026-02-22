22-02-2026

CEE Animation Workshop 2026 Announces Selection

    Fairy Tale for Gnomes by Maria Görlich-Opyd Fairy Tale for Gnomes by Maria Görlich-Opyd source: CEEA

    PRAGUE: Twelve projects and 31 participants from 18 countries will enroll in the 8th CEE Animation Workshop, which will be held throughout the year in four modules.

    The lineup includes six long films, three TV series, and three short films. Producers and their creative teams with selected projects, including a scholarship-winning project from CEE Animation Forum 2025, will be joined by two career-oriented participants without projects, as well as two animation script consultant trainees, a new category introduced this year.

    Throughout the year, participants will engage in group work, masterclasses, expert lectures, and individual consultations, under the guidance of group leaders: esteemed producers Réka Temple (Cinemon Entertainment, Hungary) and Annemie Degryse (Lumiere Group / Beast Studio, Belgium), and seasoned script consultants Phil Parker (UK) and Rita Domonyi (Hungary).

    The workshop will consist of four modules: two online (May and October) and two on-site (23 February – 1 March in Lillehammer, Norway, and 27 July – 2 August in Budapest, Hungary). Upon completing the workshop, participants will gain privileged access to the CEE Animation network and various industry and market events across Europe.

    “We are ready to launch the 2026 edition of the year-long workshop with new partners and old friends. We are grateful for the continuous support of the Creative Europe - MEDIA, and thankful to our partners Lillywood and Animation Norway to have the opportunity to visit Lillehammer now and to the Hungarian Animation Producers Association to be able to go to Budapest in the summer, and connect with both animation industries”, commented Saša Bach, the Managing Director of the CEE Animation Workshop. 

    The first module is launching today in Lillehammer with a programme of group and individual work, expert lectures, and an Open Industry Day, where participants will network with Norwegian animation professionals. 

    The rich list of guest lecturers of the first module include Slovak producer Juraj Krasnohorsky (CEE Animation, Artichoke Production), and Hungarian directors and pedagogues Luca Tóth and Katinka Bognar (MOME).

    The CEE Animation Workshop welcomes participants from across Europe while maintaining focus on the CEE region and low production capacity countries. It is organised with the support of the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, the Ministry of Public Administration, Slovenia, Østnorsk Filmsenter, Filminvest, Innlandet fylkeskommune, Lillehammer kommune, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Producers’ Association, and the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

    Selected Animation Projects:

    Fairy Tale for Gnomes (Poland), Long film
    Directed by Maria Görlich-Opyd
    Produced by Krakow Animation Center

    Holy Moly (Norway), Short film
    Directed by Margrethe Danielsen

    In Between (Denmark), TV series
    Directed by Marie-Louise Højer Jensen, Ditte Lundsgaard Nielsen

    Inner Glow (Lithuania), Short film
    Directed by Emilija Juzeliūnaitė

    Mould (Czech Republic), TV series
    Directed by Philippe Kastner

    Recordanza (Germany), Long film
    Directed by Philippe Kastner, Jalal Maghout

    The Climbing Girl (Germany), Long film
    Directed by Philippe Kastner Benjamin Quabeck

    The Ghost of the Riverbend (Hungary), Long film
    Directed by Philippe Kastner BálintGelley
    Produced by CUB Animtion

    The Summer of the Moth (Finland), Long film
    Directed by Vera Lamminpää

    Through the Blizzard (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Short film
    Directed by Igor Đurić

    Trixi (Slovakia), Long film
    Directed by Katarína Kerekesová
    Producedby Fool Moon

    Tulip (France), TV Series
    Directed by Juli Tudisco

    Selected Career - Oriented Participants:
    Nataliia Elba, M1X, Ukraine
    Peter Perunovic, Aerodrom studio, Slovenia

    Selected Script Consultants for Animation:
    Jerneja Kaja Balog, Slovenia
    Petra Stipetić, Croatia/Germany

