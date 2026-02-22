CEE Animation Workshop 2026 Announces Selection

PRAGUE: Twelve projects and 31 participants from 18 countries will enroll in the 8th CEE Animation Workshop , which will be held throughout the year in four modules.

The lineup includes six long films, three TV series, and three short films. Producers and their creative teams with selected projects, including a scholarship-winning project from CEE Animation Forum 2025, will be joined by two career-oriented participants without projects, as well as two animation script consultant trainees, a new category introduced this year.

Throughout the year, participants will engage in group work, masterclasses, expert lectures, and individual consultations, under the guidance of group leaders: esteemed producers Réka Temple (Cinemon Entertainment, Hungary) and Annemie Degryse (Lumiere Group / Beast Studio, Belgium), and seasoned script consultants Phil Parker (UK) and Rita Domonyi (Hungary).

The workshop will consist of four modules: two online (May and October) and two on-site (23 February – 1 March in Lillehammer, Norway, and 27 July – 2 August in Budapest, Hungary). Upon completing the workshop, participants will gain privileged access to the CEE Animation network and various industry and market events across Europe.

“We are ready to launch the 2026 edition of the year-long workshop with new partners and old friends. We are grateful for the continuous support of the Creative Europe - MEDIA, and thankful to our partners Lillywood and Animation Norway to have the opportunity to visit Lillehammer now and to the Hungarian Animation Producers Association to be able to go to Budapest in the summer, and connect with both animation industries”, commented Saša Bach, the Managing Director of the CEE Animation Workshop.

The first module is launching today in Lillehammer with a programme of group and individual work, expert lectures, and an Open Industry Day, where participants will network with Norwegian animation professionals.

The rich list of guest lecturers of the first module include Slovak producer Juraj Krasnohorsky (CEE Animation, Artichoke Production), and Hungarian directors and pedagogues Luca Tóth and Katinka Bognar (MOME).

The CEE Animation Workshop welcomes participants from across Europe while maintaining focus on the CEE region and low production capacity countries. It is organised with the support of the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, the Ministry of Public Administration, Slovenia, Østnorsk Filmsenter, Filminvest, Innlandet fylkeskommune, Lillehammer kommune, the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Producers’ Association, and the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

Selected Animation Projects:

Fairy Tale for Gnomes (Poland), Long film

Directed by Maria Görlich-Opyd

Produced by Krakow Animation Center

Holy Moly (Norway), Short film

Directed by Margrethe Danielsen

In Between (Denmark), TV series

Directed by Marie-Louise Højer Jensen, Ditte Lundsgaard Nielsen

Inner Glow (Lithuania), Short film

Directed by Emilija Juzeliūnaitė

Mould (Czech Republic), TV series

Directed by Philippe Kastner

Recordanza (Germany), Long film

Directed by Philippe Kastner, Jalal Maghout

The Climbing Girl (Germany), Long film

Directed by Philippe Kastner Benjamin Quabeck

The Ghost of the Riverbend (Hungary), Long film

Directed by Philippe Kastner BálintGelley

Produced by CUB Animtion



The Summer of the Moth (Finland), Long film

Directed by Vera Lamminpää

Through the Blizzard (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Short film

Directed by Igor Đurić

Trixi (Slovakia), Long film

Directed by Katarína Kerekesová

Producedby Fool Moon

Tulip (France), TV Series

Directed by Juli Tudisco

Selected Career - Oriented Participants:

Nataliia Elba, M1X, Ukraine

Peter Perunovic, Aerodrom studio, Slovenia

Selected Script Consultants for Animation:

Jerneja Kaja Balog, Slovenia

Petra Stipetić, Croatia/Germany

Click HERE for the press release.