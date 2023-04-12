Heidy Purga is a former TV and radio presenter. She is a member of the Reform Party and this is her first ministerial position.
The new cabinet was announced on 8 April 2023.
TALLINN: Heidy Purga follows Piret Hartman as the new Minister of Culture in Estonia as the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition replaces the Reform-Isamaa-SDE government.
