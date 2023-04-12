12-04-2023

New Minister of Culture in Estonia

    TALLINN: Heidy Purga follows Piret Hartman as the new Minister of Culture in Estonia as the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition replaces the Reform-Isamaa-SDE government.

    Heidy Purga, source: www.heidypurga.eeHeidy Purga is a former TV and radio presenter. She is a member of the Reform Party and this is her first ministerial position.

    The new cabinet was announced on 8 April 2023.

