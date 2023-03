TALLINN: Estonia’s coalition parties (the Reform Party, Estonia 200 and the Social Democrats) have agreed to tax streaming platforms and to invest the funds generated by the tax into Estonian film production.

The coalition talks brought an agreement on the objective, but not on the details of the plan, according to ERR News, the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting.

The Minister of Culture Piret Hartman, who is a member of the Estonian Social Democratic Party, is in favour of a tax imposed on both foreign and domestic streaming platforms.