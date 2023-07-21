PRODUCTION: Ingomar Vihmar in Final Postproduction with Estonian Family Comedy Totally Boss

TALLINN: Estonian director/actor Ingomar Vihmar is putting the final touches on his new project, the feature film Totally Boss / Tähtsad ninad, whose premiere is already set for 20 October 2023. The producer Nafta Films is currently looking for an international distributor.

Oliver and Sass, who are 13 years old, create a nose-shaped glasses holder in their handicraft class, which unexpectedly catches the interest of a mysterious big investor. At the same time, Oliver's recently laid-off father is struggling to find a new job. As the boys are too young to run a business independently, they come up with the plan to hire Oliver's father to manage their company and thus save his parents' troubled marriage.

“The family comedy Totally Boss tells the story of relationships between children and parents from a contemporary and fresh perspective, raising the question of what a family needs in order to be happy? Throughout the film, the roles mix and transform, and we see children behaving like adults and parents behaving like children”, Ingomar Vihmar told FNE.

The main roles are played by teenagers Ruben Tolk, Robert Alexander Peets, Lumi Soomets, Elo-Mirt Oja, Nora Mia Pai and Albert Miina, accompanied by well-known comedian Mattias Naan and famous actors such as Saara Pius, Mait Malmsten, Priit Loog, Lauri Nebel and Taavi Teplenkov.

Esko Rips is producing through Nafta Films, a company which was founded in 2009 and which quickly became one of the largest production companies in the Baltics, producing audiovisual content in all forms (films, TV productions and commercials).

Totally Boss is produced with the support of the Estonian Film Institute (635,000 EUR in 2018-2021), the Cultural Endowment of Estonia (156,000 EUR in 2018-2022), Creative Europe Media (32,160 EUR in 2020), the Tartu Film Fund (55,993 EUR in 2021), Elisa Estonia (70,000 EUR in 2021) and Nafta Films (79,349 EUR in 2018-2022).

The total budget is 1,028,502 EUR.

The film was shot in the summer of 2021 in Tallinn and in Tartu, which is the second biggest city in Estonia.

Hea Film will release the film domestically.

Production Information:

Producer:

Nafta Films (Estonia)

https://nafta.ee

Esko Rips: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Ingomar Vihmar

DoP: Heiko Sikka

Screenwriter: Martin Algus

Production designer: Anneli Arusaar

Costume designer: Jaanus Vahtra

Composer: Leslie Laasner

Cast: Mattias Naan, Saara Pius, Mait Malmsten, Priit Loog, Lauri Nebel, Taavi Teplenkov, Kleer Maibaum, Janek Joost, Piret Simson, Ruben Tolk, Robert Alexander Peets, Lumi Soomets, Elo-Mirt Oja, Nora Mia Pai, Albert Miina, Tanja Mihhailova-Saar, Sofia Mihhaljova, Nils Mattias Steinberg, Margo Mitt, Carita Vaikjärv, Erik Soasepp, Ahto Aaremäe, Kaido Palu, Age Ploom, Juta Killing, Erki-Martin Lepik, Tõnu Kapper, Erik Vent, Max Õispuu, Margus Roosipuu, Kaarel Nõmmik