Finnish TV Series The Revenge Shoots in Estonia

TALLINN: Finnish TV Series The Revenge / Kosto directed by Matti Kinnunen is currently shooting in Estonia, serviced by Stellar Film and using the local cash rebates provided by FilmEstonia .

After globetrotting around the world for years and hiding behind a false identity, Jesse Halme (28) returns home to seek justice and to wreak vengeance on the family who once wronged him. Jesse gets hired in Ametist Security, a global security corporation specialised in burglary and intrusion alarm systems, under a fake identity. Looking to teach his family a lesson, he starts a ruthless and dirty battle leading to devastating consequences.

Pyry Kähkönen, Matleena Kuusniemi, Elias Salonen and Anna Böhm play the main characters.

“Psychological thriller The Revenge deals with the themes of rejection and abandonment, alienation, vice and vulnerability. We wanted to explore human nature, especially the darker side, the roots of wrong-doing, cruelty and unbalanced behaviour, without presenting evil in a simplified way”, Mari Kinnunen, who is producing through Finnish Moskito Television, told FNE.

The 3 m EUR project is supported by MTV/CMore, Fremantle and the FilmEstonia cash rebate.

Filming started in Tallinn on 13 June 2023 and will continue in Estonia, Finland and around the Mediterranean till mid-September 2023.

Fremantle is handling the distribution (international sales).

The premiere date on C More-MTV Finland will be announced at a later date.

Production Information:

Service Producer:

Stellar Film (Estonia)

Johanna Maria Paulson: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.