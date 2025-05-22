FNE at Cannes 2025: Estonian Animator Sander Joon Wins Audience Award at Focus WiP - Cinéma de Demain

CANNES: Hair of Hare / Jänesejuus, the new project by the award-winning Estonian animator Sander Joon, won the Audience Award at the Focus WiP (Work in Progress) section of the Cinéma de Demain programme at the Cannes’ Short Film Corner.

The grant, a 5,000 EUR postproduction support provided by the festival’s technical partner TransPerfect, was awarded to Joon’s film after a live audience vote.

Produced by Aurelia Aasa of AAA Creative, Hair of Hare follows a bearded architect, whose facial hair transforms into a rabbit and runs away.

Joon, who is known for blending humour, experimentation, and precise visual craft, is currently developing the film through the AiR Småland residency in Sweden, and aims to enter production in autumn.

Sander Joon is known for his award-winning short animated film Sierra (2022).