First Audiovisual and Multimedia Innovation Center in the Baltics to Launch Next Year in Estonia’s Ida-Viru County

TALLINN: Estonia is creating a long-awaited middle ground with the development of the Ida Hub , the first audiovisual and multimedia innovation centre in the Baltics, which is planned to open in 2026.

Located in Jõhvi, the administrative seat of Ida-Viru County near the Russian border, the 18.2 m EUR initiative is funded by the EU’s Just Transition Fund, and it aims to revitalise the region by merging film, tech, and entrepreneurship.

Next to creative industry spaces, the studio complex will be the first in Estonia to bring together the entire active production process under one roof. It will include a 2,000-square-metre soundstage, a multifunction studio and postproduction suites.

Initiated by the Ida-Viru Investment Agency (IVIA), the Ida-Viru Business Centre (IVEK), and the Baltic’s largest science park Tehnopol, the project aims to foster international productions and local talent development.

IVEK, which manages Estonia’s first regional Viru Film Fund, runs the Film Industry Incubation Programme, offering hands-on training in essential behind-the-scenes roles. Tehnopol leads the Film and Multimedia Accelerator, hosting startups that work with AI, virtual location scouting, and modular studio systems.

Startups like VisioTag and the A-category Black Nights Film Festival’s own Creative Industry Hub are already active in the accelerator. The latter has launched dual AI solutions in the form of SUSI AI for event navigation and Creative Gate, a platform creating the bridge between Estonian creatives to the global industry.

At the 2025 Cannes Marché du Film, Tehnopol sought further networking and investment opportunities to grow the hub’s growing ecosystem.

The appeal of filming in Estonia is further strengthened by government-backed financial incentives. The national cash rebate scheme, Film Estonia, is offering 6 m EUR in 2025, while productions specifically in Ida-Viru County can apply for support from the Viru Film Fund, which has a dedicated budget of 200,000 EUR for the same year.

As mentioned, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) has played a vital role in the transformation of the region. Through its KinoFF programmes launched in 2022, it has helped create the basis for Ida-Viru’s emergence as Estonia’s second major audiovisual hub. As the industry’s honcho Marge Liiske highlights: “the long-term goal is to build a skilled workforce for international productions and establish a sustainable creative economy in Eastern Estonia”.