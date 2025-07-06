Estonian Productions Head to Latvia and Lithuania Amid Funding Gaps at Home

TALLINN: Estonia is gearing up to produce six long films in 2025, but only three of them will be filmed on home turf. With local costs on the rise and public funding becoming increasingly scarce, many filmmakers are looking to Latvia and Lithuania for better cash rebate options to bring their creative ideas to life.

Right now, filming is in full swing in Tallinn for Morten, the debut feature from Ivan Pavljutskov, produced by Kopli Kinokompanii. This youth film is one of the few Estonian projects being shot locally. Producer Anneli Ahven from Kopli Kinokompanii told FNE: “For a filmmaker's first film, it’s crucial to have the freedom to choose the right environment and team, which is much easier with a smaller-scale project.”

However, larger projects are hitting financial snags in Estonia, leading to a change in production strategies. Maria Ulfsak, a feature film expert at the Estonian Film Institute (EFI), noted: “It’s tough to secure funding for a more ambitious film solely from Estonia. We need to look for financing from other countries and take advantage of their tax incentives.”

One example is Something Real / Midagi Tõelist, a psychological thriller directed by Evar Anvelt that delves into masculinity in a consumer-driven society, which was filmed in Lithuania in the spring of 2025. Nafta Films producer Andreas Kask explained: “Something Real and the soon-to-be-released Serafima directed by Veiko Õunpuu, require more funding than we could gather from public sources in Estonia. About 50–60% of our budget comes from these funds, while the rest has to be sourced through other avenues.” He added, “There are various ways to achieve this. One is through international coproductions that give us access to tax rebate systems in Latvia and Lithuania. We’re also exploring private investment opportunities.”