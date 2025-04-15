15-04-2025

Estonian Film and Television Awards 2025: Prize Winners

    8 Views of Lake Biwa by Marko Raat 8 Views of Lake Biwa by Marko Raat credit: Allfilm

    TALLINN: Marko Raat’s feature film 8 Views of Lake Biwa took home seven awards from its 15 nominations at the annual The Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA). The Estonian/German/Latvian coproduction Lioness / Emalõvi directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo received the award for best film.

    A total of 31 awards were handed out, including 16 in film and 15 in television categories.

    The gala took place at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn on 11 April 2025.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    FILM AWARDS:

    Best Film:
    Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)
    Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo
    Produced by Allfilm
    Coproduced by Heimathafen Film, Ego Media
    Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Best Documentary:
    Vertical Money / Vara küps (Estonia)
    Directed by Martti Helde
    Produced by Three Brothers
    Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital,Tartu Filmifond

    Best Animated Film:
    Luna Rossa / Luna Rossa (Estonia, France)
    Directed by Olga Pärn, Priit Pärn
    Produced by  Joonisfilm, Miyu Productions
    Supported by Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, French CNC, GIGA (Prantsusmaa)

    Best Short Film:
    Sewing Machine / Õmblusmasin (Estonia)
    Directed by Ülo Pikkov

    Best Actress in a Leading Role:
    Tiina Tauraite in 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Marko Raat
    Produced by Allfilm, Oy Bufo Ab
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Finnish Film Foundation, YLE, Tartu Film Fund

    Best Actor in a Leading Role:
    Pääru Oja in The Shadow / Vari (Estonia)
    Directed by Jaak Kilmi
    Produced by Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions, HansaFilm

    Best Director:
    Marko Raat for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

    Best Screenwriter
    Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo for Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)
    Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo

    Best Cinematographer:
    Sten-Johan Lill for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Marko Raat

    Best  Editor:
    Sander Maran for Chainsaws Were Singing / Mootorsaed laulsid (Estonia)
    Directed by Sander Maran
    Produced by Marani Bros

    Best Sound Designer:
    Horret Kuus for Life and Love / Elu ja armastus (Estonia)
    Directed by Helen Takkin
    Produced by Taska Films, Apollo Film Productions

    Best Composer:
    Jakob Juhkam for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Marko Raat

    Best Art Director:
    Kristina Lõuk for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Marko Raat

    Best Costume Designer:
    Reet Aus for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Marko Raat

    Best Makeup Artist:
    Liisi Põllumaa for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Marko Raat

    Achievement of the Year in the Field of Cinema:
    Frost Films

    TELEVISION AWARDS:

    Best TV Series:
    Traitor / Reetur (Estonia)
    Directed by Produced by Downtown Pictures
    for Elisa Huub / ERR 

    Best Actress in a TV Series:
    Julia Aug in Traitor / Reetur (Estonia)

    Best Actor in a TV Series:
    Tõnis Niinemets in Alo (Estonia)
    Directed by Produced by Point for Elisa Huub

    Best TV Special:
    Ukraine Studio. A Day with Volodymyr Zelensky / Ukraina stuudio. Päev Volodõmõr Zelenskiga (Estonia)
    Produced by ERR for ERR

    Best TV Magazine Show:
    Täistund (Estonia)
    Produced by Duo Media Networks
    for Kanal 2 (https://kanal2.ee/et)

    Best Reality Show:
    With Bellingshausen in the Arctic: Northwest Passage / Bellingshauseniga Artikas: Loodeväli (Estonia)
    Produced by Widescreen Studios Telia Inspira

    Best Entertainment Show:
    Estonian (Complete and Verified) History / Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu (Estonia)
    Produced by ERR, Eesti Telefilm

    Best Host:
    Anu Välba for Morning with Anu / Hommik Anuga (Estonia)
    Produced by ERR

    Best Reporter:
    Marii Karell for Laser / Laser (Estonia)
    Produced by TV3

    Best TV Director:
    Ove Musting for Traitor / Reetur (Estonia)
    Produced by Downtown Pictures
    for Elisa Huub / ERR

    Best TV Editor:
    Kai Väärtnõu for Showreel / Ringvaade, Estonian (complete and verified) history, A unique yearbook / Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu, Ainulaadne aastakäik (Estonia)
    Produced by ERR

    TV Content Creator of the Year:
    Tauno Vahter for Estonian (complete and verified) history, A unique yearbook Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu, Kirjandusministri juures (Estonia)
    Produced by ERR

    TV Form Creator of the Year:
    Raivo Maripuu for Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu, Pealtnägija (Estonia)
    Produced by ERR

    TV Newcomer of the Year:
    TV Morning / Telehommik (Estonia)
    Produced by Duo Media Networks
    for Kanal 2

    Contribution to Estonian Television:
    Enn Eesmaa

