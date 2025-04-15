Estonian Film and Television Awards 2025: Prize Winners

A total of 31 awards were handed out, including 16 in film and 15 in television categories.
The gala took place at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn on 11 April 2025.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
FILM AWARDS:
Best Film:
Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)
Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo
Produced by Allfilm
Coproduced by Heimathafen Film, Ego Media
Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Documentary:
Vertical Money / Vara küps (Estonia)
Directed by Martti Helde
Produced by Three Brothers
Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital,Tartu Filmifond
Best Animated Film:
Luna Rossa / Luna Rossa (Estonia, France)
Directed by Olga Pärn, Priit Pärn
Produced by Joonisfilm, Miyu Productions
Supported by Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, French CNC, GIGA (Prantsusmaa)
Best Short Film:
Sewing Machine / Õmblusmasin (Estonia)
Directed by Ülo Pikkov
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Tiina Tauraite in 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Marko Raat
Produced by Allfilm, Oy Bufo Ab
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Finnish Film Foundation, YLE, Tartu Film Fund
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Pääru Oja in The Shadow / Vari (Estonia)
Directed by Jaak Kilmi
Produced by Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions, HansaFilm
Best Director:
Marko Raat for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
Best Screenwriter
Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo for Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)
Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo
Best Cinematographer:
Sten-Johan Lill for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Marko Raat
Best Editor:
Sander Maran for Chainsaws Were Singing / Mootorsaed laulsid (Estonia)
Directed by Sander Maran
Produced by Marani Bros
Best Sound Designer:
Horret Kuus for Life and Love / Elu ja armastus (Estonia)
Directed by Helen Takkin
Produced by Taska Films, Apollo Film Productions
Best Composer:
Jakob Juhkam for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Marko Raat
Best Art Director:
Kristina Lõuk for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Marko Raat
Best Costume Designer:
Reet Aus for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Marko Raat
Best Makeup Artist:
Liisi Põllumaa for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Marko Raat
Achievement of the Year in the Field of Cinema:
Frost Films
TELEVISION AWARDS:
Best TV Series:
Traitor / Reetur (Estonia)
Directed by Produced by Downtown Pictures
for Elisa Huub / ERR
Best Actress in a TV Series:
Julia Aug in Traitor / Reetur (Estonia)
Best Actor in a TV Series:
Tõnis Niinemets in Alo (Estonia)
Directed by Produced by Point for Elisa Huub
Best TV Special:
Ukraine Studio. A Day with Volodymyr Zelensky / Ukraina stuudio. Päev Volodõmõr Zelenskiga (Estonia)
Produced by ERR for ERR
Best TV Magazine Show:
Täistund (Estonia)
Produced by Duo Media Networks
for Kanal 2 (https://kanal2.ee/et)
Best Reality Show:
With Bellingshausen in the Arctic: Northwest Passage / Bellingshauseniga Artikas: Loodeväli (Estonia)
Produced by Widescreen Studios Telia Inspira
Best Entertainment Show:
Estonian (Complete and Verified) History / Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu (Estonia)
Produced by ERR, Eesti Telefilm
Best Host:
Anu Välba for Morning with Anu / Hommik Anuga (Estonia)
Produced by ERR
Best Reporter:
Marii Karell for Laser / Laser (Estonia)
Produced by TV3
Best TV Director:
Ove Musting for Traitor / Reetur (Estonia)
Produced by Downtown Pictures
for Elisa Huub / ERR
Best TV Editor:
Kai Väärtnõu for Showreel / Ringvaade, Estonian (complete and verified) history, A unique yearbook / Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu, Ainulaadne aastakäik (Estonia)
Produced by ERR
TV Content Creator of the Year:
Tauno Vahter for Estonian (complete and verified) history, A unique yearbook Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu, Kirjandusministri juures (Estonia)
Produced by ERR
TV Form Creator of the Year:
Raivo Maripuu for Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu, Pealtnägija (Estonia)
Produced by ERR
TV Newcomer of the Year:
TV Morning / Telehommik (Estonia)
Produced by Duo Media Networks
for Kanal 2
Contribution to Estonian Television:
Enn Eesmaa