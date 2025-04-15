Estonian Film and Television Awards 2025: Prize Winners

8 Views of Lake Biwa by Marko Raat

TALLINN: Marko Raat’s feature film 8 Views of Lake Biwa took home seven awards from its 15 nominations at the annual The Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA). The Estonian/German/Latvian coproduction Lioness / Emalõvi directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo received the award for best film.

A total of 31 awards were handed out, including 16 in film and 15 in television categories.

The gala took place at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn on 11 April 2025.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

FILM AWARDS:

Best Film:

Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)

Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo

Produced by Allfilm

Coproduced by Heimathafen Film, Ego Media

Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Documentary:

Vertical Money / Vara küps (Estonia)

Directed by Martti Helde

Produced by Three Brothers

Supported by Eesti Filmi Instituut, Eesti Kultuurkapital,Tartu Filmifond

Best Animated Film:

Luna Rossa / Luna Rossa (Estonia, France)

Directed by Olga Pärn, Priit Pärn

Produced by Joonisfilm, Miyu Productions

Supported by Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, French CNC, GIGA (Prantsusmaa)

Best Short Film:

Sewing Machine / Õmblusmasin (Estonia)

Directed by Ülo Pikkov

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Tiina Tauraite in 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Marko Raat

Produced by Allfilm, Oy Bufo Ab

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Finnish Film Foundation, YLE, Tartu Film Fund

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Pääru Oja in The Shadow / Vari (Estonia)

Directed by Jaak Kilmi

Produced by Taska Film, Apollo Film Productions, HansaFilm

Best Director:

Marko Raat for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

Best Screenwriter

Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo for Lioness / Emalõvi (Estonia, Germany, Latvia)

Directed by Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo

Best Cinematographer:

Sten-Johan Lill for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Marko Raat

Best Editor:

Sander Maran for Chainsaws Were Singing / Mootorsaed laulsid (Estonia)

Directed by Sander Maran

Produced by Marani Bros

Best Sound Designer:

Horret Kuus for Life and Love / Elu ja armastus (Estonia)

Directed by Helen Takkin

Produced by Taska Films, Apollo Film Productions

Best Composer:

Jakob Juhkam for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Marko Raat

Best Art Director:

Kristina Lõuk for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Marko Raat

Best Costume Designer:

Reet Aus for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Marko Raat

Best Makeup Artist:

Liisi Põllumaa for 8 Views of Lake Biwa / Biwa järve 8 nägu (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Marko Raat

Achievement of the Year in the Field of Cinema:

Frost Films

TELEVISION AWARDS:

Best TV Series:

Traitor / Reetur (Estonia)

Directed by Produced by Downtown Pictures

for Elisa Huub / ERR

Best Actress in a TV Series:

Julia Aug in Traitor / Reetur (Estonia)

Best Actor in a TV Series:

Tõnis Niinemets in Alo (Estonia)

Directed by Produced by Point for Elisa Huub

Best TV Special:

Ukraine Studio. A Day with Volodymyr Zelensky / Ukraina stuudio. Päev Volodõmõr Zelenskiga (Estonia)

Produced by ERR for ERR

Best TV Magazine Show:

Täistund (Estonia)

Produced by Duo Media Networks

for Kanal 2 (https://kanal2.ee/et)

Best Reality Show:

With Bellingshausen in the Arctic: Northwest Passage / Bellingshauseniga Artikas: Loodeväli (Estonia)

Produced by Widescreen Studios Telia Inspira

Best Entertainment Show:

Estonian (Complete and Verified) History / Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu (Estonia)

Produced by ERR, Eesti Telefilm



Best Host:

Anu Välba for Morning with Anu / Hommik Anuga (Estonia)

Produced by ERR

Best Reporter:

Marii Karell for Laser / Laser (Estonia)

Produced by TV3

Best TV Director:

Ove Musting for Traitor / Reetur (Estonia)

Produced by Downtown Pictures

for Elisa Huub / ERR

Best TV Editor:

Kai Väärtnõu for Showreel / Ringvaade, Estonian (complete and verified) history, A unique yearbook / Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu, Ainulaadne aastakäik (Estonia)

Produced by ERR

TV Content Creator of the Year:

Tauno Vahter for Estonian (complete and verified) history, A unique yearbook Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu, Kirjandusministri juures (Estonia)

Produced by ERR

TV Form Creator of the Year:

Raivo Maripuu for Eesti (täielik ja kontrollitud) ajalugu, Pealtnägija (Estonia)

Produced by ERR

TV Newcomer of the Year:

TV Morning / Telehommik (Estonia)

Produced by Duo Media Networks

for Kanal 2

Contribution to Estonian Television:

Enn Eesmaa