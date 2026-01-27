BOX OFFICE: Fränk Ranks Second in Overall Estonian Box Office in 2025

TALLINN: Tõnis Pill’s Fränk is the only Estonian film in the overall box office in Estonia in 2025, ranking second with 112,104 admissions, after The Minecraft Movie, which had 127,475 admissions.

Overall cinema attendance dipped modestly compared to 2024, while national productions continued to strengthen their foothold at home. According to recently released statistics from the Estonian Film Institute, the overall attendance reached 2,391,888 admissions, with approximately 80,000 fewer than in 2024.

Leading the domestic box office was Fränk directed by Tõnis Pill and produced by Allfilm. Distributed in Estonia by Hea Film, the coming-of-age drama drew 112,104 admissions, ranking it 12th on the list of most-watched Estonian films of this century.

Close behind was New Money / Uus raha directed by Rain Rannu, produced by Tallinfornia and released by Estinfilm, which had 40,376 admissions. It was followed by Jan Uuspõld Goes Home / Jan Uuspõld läheb koju by Andres Maimik and Rain Tolk, produced by Apollo Film Productions OÜ and Motor Entertainment Group, released by Estonian Theatrical Distribution OÜ (also operating as Hea Film) with 34,868 admissions.

Documentary and nonfiction filmmaking also drew significant interest. The Rebel with a Bow Tie / Kikilipsuga mässaja directed by Jaan Tootsen and produced by Aadam ja Pojad OÜ had 25,012 admissions. It was featured at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) and released in Estonian cinemas, with digital distribution through platforms like Arkaader, Telia Eesti, Elisa, and Go3. The film My Family and Other Clowns / Minu pere ja muud klounid by Heilika Pikkov and Liina Särkinen, produced and released by Silmviburlane, had 11,275 admissions.

Other domestic titles in the top ten included Aurora by Rain Tolk and Andres Maimik, and produced by Kuukulgur Film with 22,693 admissions, Long Papers / Pikad paberid by Meel Paliale, produced and released by Tallifornia with 13,886 admissions, Little Peter’s Christmas Robot / Peetrikese jõulurobot by Mikk Mägi and Oskar Lehemaa, produced by A. Film Eesti and released by ACME Film with 9,459 admissions, One-Dimensional Man / Ühemõõtmeline mees by Andres Puustusmaa, produced by Leo Films (Estonia) in coproduction with Latvia’s Studio Locomotive, and released by Best Film OÜ, with 5,536 admissions, and Kriimsilm, the Bear Cub and the Fox. Notes from the Forest / Kriimsilm, karuott ja rebane. Märkmeid metsast by Riho Västrik, produced by Vesilind and released by Hea Film, with 4,562 admissions, showcasing a broad range of genres from family entertainment to more experimental or arthouse work.

Estonian films accounted for 14 percent of the total attendance in 2025, a healthy figure that reflects sustained local interest and growth, even as American studio productions continued to dominate overall box office share. Notably, the acclaimed Latvian Along with the Stream / Vooluga kaasa by Gints Zilbalodis, produced by Dream Well Studio (Latvia), Sacrebleu Productions (France), and Take Five (Belgium), released by Estonian Theatrical Distribution OÜ, achieved a total of 90,498 admissions and placed third among all films shown in Estonia.

While audiences have not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, the 2025 admissions figures demonstrate resilient interest in domestic film, buoyed by compelling local storytelling that bridges cultural specificity and universal themes.