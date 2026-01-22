BOX OFFICE: Second-Best Year on Record for Domestic Films in Croatia

ZAGREB: Croatian cinema achieved one of its most successful box-office years in 2025, with total admissions for domestic films reaching 328,526, the second highest attendance figure since the founding of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) in 2008.

Topping the 2025 Croatian box office charts was the children’s hit sequel The Second Diary of Pauline P. / Drugi dnevnik Pauline P., directed by Neven Hitrec. The film produced by Croatia’s Jaka produkcija in coproduction with Slovenia’s Invida, and Serbia’s Living pictures and Baboon production, became the most-watched domestic release of the year. The 74,250 admissions in Croatian cinemas make it also one of the top-ranked titles overall in the national box office. Jučer d.o.o. released the film in Croatia.

In second place was the war drama 260 Days / 260 dana directed by Jakov Sedlar. A Croatian/U.S. coproduction, it was produced by 260 Days Ltd. in collaboration with Croatia Film and Aramis. Drawing on the autobiographical novel by Marijan Gubina, 260 Days attracted 63,814 cinema-goers in Croatia in 2025, distributed by 260 Days Ltd.

The most-watched documentary and the third most-attended local film overall in 2025 was Fiume o morte!, a hybrid docu-drama by Igor Bezinović, produced by Restart (Croatia) in coproduction with Videomante (Italy) and Nosorogi (Slovenia), and released by Restart Label. The film drew 38,948 admissions, making it the most-watched documentary in Croatian theatrical history.

The animated and family-oriented Bumbar’s Summer / Bumbarovo ljeto, directed by Daniel Kušan, produced and released by Interfilm, registered 37,740 admissions.

It was followed by the documentary Sokol - Unstoppable as Destiny / Sokol - Nezaustavljiv kao sudbina, directed by Eduard and Dominik Galić, produced by MissArt and released by Blitz d.o.o., with 22,504 admissions.

Documentary cinema emerged as a particularly vibrant segment in 2025: collectively, local documentaries drew 81,910 cinema-goers, the highest turnout since Croatian independence.

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) reported that 48 Croatian titles screened in cinemas nationwide in 2025, including 22 feature films (nine of them minority coproductions) and 14 documentaries (including two minority coproductions), thus contributing to a 9.26 % market share in terms of admissions.