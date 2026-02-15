PRODUCTION: Evar Anvelt in Final Postproduction with Something Real

TALLINN: Estonian director Evar Anvelt is in final stages of postproduction with Something Real, a crime thriller backed by the Estonian Film Institute , among others.

Tackling cyber threats, porn addiction, and modern loneliness, this debut feature produced by Nafta Films is set to be released in Estonia by Hea Film on 20 March 2026.

Something Real / Midagi tõelist tells the story of Leo (Jan Uuspõld), a middle-aged man in search of human closeness, who begins to long for a genuine connection with someone capable of true intimacy. However, in pursuing this feeling, Leo becomes entangled in a harsh blackmail scheme orchestrated by Karl (Kristo Viiding), a man with a criminal background.

The main cast consists of Jan Uuspõld, Kristo Viiding, Ester Kuntu, Jaanika Arum, Derek Leheste, and Kitty Liis Kallas.

“This film is provocative in a positive sense and with clear intent, encouraging viewers to speak more honestly and courageously about difficult subjects. Porn addiction, loneliness, the expectations men place on themselves, and the search for identity are topics that are increasingly discussed in society, yet they still cause discomfort for many. The protagonists’ inner conflicts gradually unfold before the audience. In this way, this is a journey of self-discovery that, in one form or another, is familiar to all of us. Its central theme lies in how anonymity and the virtual world can distort our sense of reality and push individuals to make choices whose consequences extend far beyond the digital realm”, producer Andreas Kask told FNE.

Andreas Kask and Esko Rips are producing through Nafta Films (Estonia), in coproduction with Tanel Tatter and Veiko Esken through Apollo Film Productions (Estonia), and Lukas Trimonis through InScript (Lithuania).

The project is financed by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian tax rebate system, and Postimees.

The film’s total budget is 1.3 m EUR, of which 50% is funded by Estonia.

The shooting took place over 25 shooting days between 5 March and 15 April 2025.

“We chose Lithuania, mainly Vilnius, as a filming location due to its contemporary urban environments, high-level technical support, and the incentives provided through its tax rebate system. The final day of filming took place in our home country,” Andreas Kask added.

Production Information:

Producer:

Nafta Films (Estonia)

Coproducers:

Apollo Film Productions (Estonia)

InScript (Lithuania)

Credits:

Director: Evar Anvelt

Scriptwriter: Martin Algus

DoP: Mihkel Soe

Production designer: Kaia Tungal

Cast: Jan Uuspõld, Kristo Viiding, Ester Kuntu, Jaanika Arum, Derek Leheste, Kitty Liis Kallas