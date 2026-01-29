New Artistic Director for Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

TALLINN: The 30th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ) will be held 6 – 22 November 2026 with significant leadership changes. Triin Tramberg has been appointed as Artistic Director.

Longtime Festival Director and its CEO Tiina Lokk will shift her focus to the festival’s overall strategic and developmental direction.

As part of the new leadership structure, Triin Tramberg has appointed Dhanushka Gunathilake as Head of Discovery Campus, PÖFF’s talent and industry platform.

Malaika Bova will take over as First Feature Competition Curator, while Jan-Joonas Pevkur has been appointed as the new Programme Director of Just Film, PÖFF’s children film festival.

