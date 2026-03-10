Hungarian Cinematographer Mátyás Erdély Receives the Spotlight Award

BUDAPEST: Mátyás Erdély is the winner of the prestigious Spotlight Award 2026 from the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) for his work on Orphan / Árva by László Nemes.

Mátyás Erdély shot Orphan on 35 mm film, mostly on locations in Budapest, as well as on a newly built outdoor set at the NFI Studios in Fót. NFI Filmlab handled its postproduction.

Orphan is a Hungarian/British/French/German coproduction, produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, and AR Content, and coproduced by Lumen, Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion. It was supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the British BFI, the French CNC and the German FFA, among others.

The film was the Hungarian submission for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) presented its 40th awards on 8 March 2026 in Los Angeles.