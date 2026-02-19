19-02-2026

Valga Hot Shorts 2026 Opens Submission

    TALLINN: The Valga Hot Shorts invites directors from Estonia, Latvia, and for the first time, Lithuania to submit their short films to the competition of its 3rd edition (3 - 5 July 2026).

    Animated films, documentaries, and fiction films up to 30 minutes and not necessarily new can be submitted till 1 April 2026.

