Valga Hot Shorts 2026 Opens Submission

TALLINN: The Valga Hot Shorts invites directors from Estonia, Latvia, and for the first time, Lithuania to submit their short films to the competition of its 3rd edition (3 - 5 July 2026).
Animated films, documentaries, and fiction films up to 30 minutes and not necessarily new can be submitted till 1 April 2026.
Click HERE for more information.