SMART7 2026 Announces Selected Films

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Transilvania IFF has announced the selection for SMART7, the competition programme for which it is partnering with Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris (Lithuania), IndieLisboa (Portugal), FILMADRID (Spain), New Horizons IFF (Poland), Reykjavik IFF (Iceland), and Thessaloniki IFF (Greece).

The SMART7 Competition 2026 brings together seven debut features or films signed by emerging filmmakers, tracing a journey through family relationships, personal crises, and the pressures of contemporary realities, according to a press release.

All titles will screen across the seven festivals forming the SMART7 network. At the end of the festival season, an international jury will decide the winner of the 5,000 EUR award. SMART7 is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA.

The 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival will be held 12 – 21 June in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

SMART7 Selection 2026:

A River’s Gaze / Malul vânat (Romania, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Andreea Borțun

Produced by Atelier de Film

Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo Production, Avanpost, Forest Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, CNC Aide aux Cinemas du Monde and PACA Region SUD (France), the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages

No Ghosts on Good Street /Nie ma duchów w Mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)

Directed by Emi Buchwald

Produced by Studio Munka

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fireplace, Fixafilm, Dreamsound

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Patty Is Such a Girly Name / Poly koritsistiko onoma to Patty (Greece)

Directed by Giorgos Georgopoulos

The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

The Fires / Eldarnir (Iceland)

Directed by Ugla Hauksdóttir

Eternal Flame / Óculos de Sol Pretos (Portugal)

Directed by Pedro Ramalhete

The Dashed Lines / As Liñas Descontinuas (Spain)

Directed by Anxos Fazáns

