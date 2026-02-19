SMART7 2026 Announces Selected Films

The SMART7 Competition 2026 brings together seven debut features or films signed by emerging filmmakers, tracing a journey through family relationships, personal crises, and the pressures of contemporary realities, according to a press release.
All titles will screen across the seven festivals forming the SMART7 network. At the end of the festival season, an international jury will decide the winner of the 5,000 EUR award. SMART7 is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA.
The 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival will be held 12 – 21 June in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
SMART7 Selection 2026:
A River’s Gaze / Malul vânat (Romania, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Andreea Borțun
Produced by Atelier de Film
Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo Production, Avanpost, Forest Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, CNC Aide aux Cinemas du Monde and PACA Region SUD (France), the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages
No Ghosts on Good Street /Nie ma duchów w Mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
Directed by Emi Buchwald
Produced by Studio Munka
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fireplace, Fixafilm, Dreamsound
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Patty Is Such a Girly Name / Poly koritsistiko onoma to Patty (Greece)
Directed by Giorgos Georgopoulos
The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Vytautas Katkus
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute
The Fires / Eldarnir (Iceland)
Directed by Ugla Hauksdóttir
Eternal Flame / Óculos de Sol Pretos (Portugal)
Directed by Pedro Ramalhete
The Dashed Lines / As Liñas Descontinuas (Spain)
Directed by Anxos Fazáns
Click HERE for more information.