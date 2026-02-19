19-02-2026

SMART7 2026 Announces Selected Films

By
    A River’s Gaze by Andreea Borțun A River’s Gaze by Andreea Borțun source: TIFF/SMART7

    CLUJ-NAPOCA: Transilvania IFF has announced the selection for SMART7, the competition programme for which it is partnering with Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris (Lithuania), IndieLisboa (Portugal), FILMADRID (Spain), New Horizons IFF (Poland), Reykjavik IFF (Iceland), and Thessaloniki IFF (Greece).

    The SMART7 Competition 2026 brings together seven debut features or films signed by emerging filmmakers, tracing a journey through family relationships, personal crises, and the pressures of contemporary realities, according to a press release.

    All titles will screen across the seven festivals forming the SMART7 network. At the end of the festival season, an international jury will decide the winner of the 5,000 EUR award. SMART7 is supported by Creative Europe MEDIA.

    The 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival will be held 12 – 21 June in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

    SMART7 Selection 2026:

    A River’s Gaze / Malul vânat (Romania, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Andreea Borțun
    Produced by Atelier de Film
    Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo ProductionAvanpost, Forest Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, CNC Aide aux Cinemas du Monde and PACA Region SUD (France), the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages

    No Ghosts on Good Street /Nie ma duchów w Mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
    Directed by Emi Buchwald
    Produced by Studio Munka
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fireplace, FixafilmDreamsound
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Patty Is Such a Girly Name / Poly koritsistiko onoma to Patty (Greece)
    Directed by Giorgos Georgopoulos

    The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)
    Directed by Vytautas Katkus 
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

    The Fires / Eldarnir (Iceland)
    Directed by Ugla Hauksdóttir

    Eternal Flame / Óculos de Sol Pretos (Portugal)
    Directed by Pedro Ramalhete

    The Dashed Lines / As Liñas Descontinuas (Spain)
    Directed by Anxos Fazáns

    Click HERE for more information.

    Published in Romania

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« BOX OFFICE: Two Domestic Films Top Overall Charts in Romania