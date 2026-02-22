Estonian Minority Coproduction Checkered Ninja 3 Sold to Key Territories

TALLINN: Checkered Ninja 3, the third instalment in the hit franchise created by Danish comedian and actor Anders Matthesen, has been sold by LevelK to several territories so far, including Latin America, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as France, and Spain.

The film directed by Anders Matthesen and Thorbjorn Christoffersen, which was produced by Pop Up Production, A Film Production, and Sudoku, in coproduction with A Film Estonia, was also sold to the Middle East, Portugal, Greece, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Bulgaria, and Turkey.

The production of the film was supported by the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film Distribution, and the Estonian Film Institute.

The date of the Estonian release has not been announced yet.

A Film Estonia was also involved in the first two films of the franchise, which were released in 2018 and 2021, setting box-office records in Denmark and selling to over 100 territories internationally.