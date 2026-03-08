Estonia Increases Cash Rebate to 40%

TALLINN: Estonia’s government has approved the increase of Film Estonia ’s cash rebate from 30 to 40%. The increase will take effect in approximately a month.

“It’s official. Minister Heidy Purga has confirmed the final step of a long process: Film Estonia moves forward with a 40% cash rebate for film and TV production. Regulations still need to be updated - and then, let’s roll!” said Edith Sepp, head of the Estonian Film Institute.

Launched in 2016, The Film Estonia cash rebate programme is managed by the Estonian Film Institute.

“Film Estonia has demonstrated a strong positive economic impact, creating jobs not only in the film sector but across many industries. Together with the new film studios currently being built in Jõhvi and Tallinn, this marks an important step forward for the development of the industry,” Estonia’s Minister of Culture Heidy Purga said in a statement.

In 2025, Film Estonia gave out a total of 6 m EUR for 12 foreign projects shooting on location in Estonia: Finnish features Sisu 2 by Jalmari Helander, serviced by Allfilm, Super Furball & the Lying Squirrel by Joona Tena, serviced by Nafta Films, Therap by Paavo Westerberg, serviced by Stellar Film, Perfect Strangers by Rike Jokela, serviced by Menufilmid, Never Alone by Klaus Häro, serviced by Taska Film, Finnish/Estonian/Swedish Orenda by Pirjo Honkasalo, coproduced by Allfilm, Latvian feature Escape Net by Dzintars Dreibergs, produced by Kultfilma and serviced by Three Brothers, Danish animation Checkered Ninja 3 by Thorbjørn Christoffersen and Anders Matthesen, with A Film Estonia as local partner, Danish animation Mugge and Supper Happy by Mikael Wulff, Anders Morgenthaler, serviced by A Film Estonia, U.S. feature Bubble & Squeak by Evan Twohy, serviced by Three Brothers, Danish/Estonian/French/German animation Panda Bear in Africa by Richard Claus and Karsten Kiilerich, coproduced by A Film Estonia, and French/Estonian/Finnish/German/Swedish feature Quiet Life by Alexandros Avranas, coproduced by Three Brothers.