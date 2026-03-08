Alex Camilleri’s Żejtune Sold to 14 Territories

VALLETTA: The new Maltese film Żejtune by Alex Camilleri has been sold by Films Boutique to 14 countries following its international premiere and the screenings in Berlinale’s European Film Market

The film has already been picked up for distribution in France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, and Singapore.

The official premiere in Malta is set for 18 March, and the theatrical release in Malta and Gozo will be on 8 April 2026.

Oliver Mallia, Ramin Bahrani, and Alex Camilleri produced the film through the Maltese companies Noruz Films, Pellikola, and Solari Productions. The coproducers are Fred Burle and Sol Bondy from German One Two Films, and Rebecca Anastasi from Malta. The project has been financed by the Malta Film Commission, ZDF/Das kleine Fernsehspiel, Arte, Arts Council Malta, the Doha Film Institute, and the Ministry for Gozo.