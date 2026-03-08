The 30th Baltic Sea Docs Opens Call for Projects

RIGA: Baltic Sea Docs ( BSD ) has opened the call for projects for its 30th edition. The leading documentary coproduction pitching forum will be held in Riga 6 – 11 September 2026.

The event welcomes applications from independent production companies based in the Baltic Sea region, Eastern Europe, and the Caucasus. Production companies from other European countries may apply if their project is thematically connected to these regions or involves a regional coproducer. Participation is free of charge.

The BSD pitching sessions will take place on 10 – 11 September 2026. In addition to projects participating for the first time, up to four projects previously pitched at Baltic Sea Docs and now in postproduction will be presented in the Coming Soon session, according to a press release available HERE.