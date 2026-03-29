EFI Launches First Estonian Film Month

TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute ( EFI ) is launching its first annual Estonian Film Month in April 2026, a celebration of domestic cinema through screenings, awards and educational programmes.

The month-long programme will feature film screenings, exhibitions, film education events for schools, culminating with the Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) on 24 April 2026.

According to Sigrid Saag, the festival’s lead organiser, the Estonian Film Month has actually evolved around the Estonian Film Day, celebrated on 30 April, as it “seemed impossible to fit the entire field into a single day”.

Now the plan is to make the event annual.

On 30 April 1912 the screening of Johannes Pääsuke's Utochkin's Flight (Over Tartu) took place, which documented the first motorised flight over Estonia by test pilot Sergei Utochkin.