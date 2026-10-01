PRODUCTION: Ana Opačić Wraps Shooting Third Shift

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Ana Opačić has entered postproduction with her debut feature film Third Shift / Tretasmena, which is a coproduction between North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro, and Poland.

Penned and directed by Opačić, with Slobodan Trajkoski as co-writer, the film follows Milan, an ageing music professor forced to undergo rehabilitation after suffering a nervous breakdown. Accompanied by his wife Tatjana, he travels to a picturesque town on Lake Prespa, where he spent his childhood. The unexpected arrival of Maša, Milan’s daughter from his first marriage, further disrupts the fragile balance between the characters.

The cast includes Senko Velinov, Iskra Veterova, Jelena Jovanova, Draško Zidar, Petar Mirčevski, Boris Čorevski, Borče Načev, Dušica Stojanovska-Nastovska, and Aleksandar Mihajlovski.

Third Shift is produced by Slobodan Trajkoski through Pik Produkcija, with Ana Opačić producing through Charade Film. The coproducers are Tamara Babun through Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia), Jasmina Karajlović through KA Productions (Montenegro), and Leszek Starzyński through Editorium (Poland).

British cinematographer John Craine serves as executive producer and director of photography.

“The film is the result of years of work, development and persistence. We had been preparing this project for a long time and were waiting for the moment when the story could finally come to life in front of the camera. The diversity of the producers enabled us to bring together an exceptionally creative and experienced crew, in which each member contributed their knowledge, talent and professional experience to the making of the film,” said producer Slobodan Trajkoski for FNE.

The project received 230,000 EUR in production support from the North Macedonia Film Agency, and was also backed with 70,000 EUR by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The 22-day shoot took place at several locations in the Prespa region of North Macedonia. The shooting wrapped on 21 September 2026. The producers plan to pursue an international festival launch after postproduction.

A sales agent has not yet been attached.

Production Information:

Producers:

Pik Produkcija (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Charade Film (North Macedonia)

Coproducers:

Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia)

KA Productions (Montenegro)

Editorium (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Ana Opačić

Screenwriters: Ana Opačić, Slobodan Trajkoski

DoP: John Craine

Production designer: Martin Manev

Art director: Katerina Nikolovska

Costume designer: Elena Bilbilovska

Hair and make-up designer: Bojana Vukotić

Production sound mixer: Bratislav Zafirovski

Key grip: TrajčeVeličkovski

Cast: Senko Velinov, Iskra Veterova, Jelena Jovanova, Draško Zidar, Petar Mirčevski, Boris Čorevski, Borče Načev, Dušica Stojanovska-Nastovska, Aleksandar Mihajlovski