FESTIVALS: Second Edition of Svaneti IFF Announces Lineup

The Svaneti IFF is organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani. “I am very glad that we are holding the second edition of the Svaneti Film Festival. I believe it will become one of the most important platforms in the region in the coming years. Thanks to all our supporters”, festival director Mariam Khatchvani told FNE.
The festival is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Hotel Posta in Mestia, Cafe LAI-LA, Teliani Valley, All Print, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Mestia Municipality.
International Short Film Competition:
When the Sky Was Blue (Australia)
Directed by Rae Choi
Night Light (Costa Rica)
Directed by Kim Torres
Mila (Georgia)
Directed by Salome Vepkhvadze
Number 26 (Georgia)
Directed by Gvantsa Mefarishvili
Tundra (Cuba)
Directed by Jose Luis Aparicio
Dakhla (Spain)
Directed by Arturo Duenas
I santi (France, Italy)
Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese
Silent Echo (Nepal, India)
Directed by Suman Sen
In Flow of Words (the Netherlands)
Directed by Eliane Esther Bots
The Blanket (Finland)
Directed by Teppo Airaksinen
Comrade Policemen (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Assel Aushakimova
Phase (Ukraine)
Directed by Mykola Zasieiev
Until When (Colombia)
Directed by David Escobar
Mooozart (Italy)
Directed by Piero Tonin
Divination (Nepal)
Directed by Gopal Acharya
Delilah (USA)
Directed by Nika Agiashvili
Watchers (Georgia)
Directed by Sandro Suladze
Crow (Georgia)
Directed by Sandro Katamashvili
Ajarian Bride's Treasure (Georgia)
Directed by Irma Sharikadze
Abyssal (France, Cuba)
Directed by Alejandro Alosno
Industry Projects:
Igi (Georgia)
Directed by Natia Nikolashvili
Worker (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Kobalia
Sea of the Dead (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Kvichidze
Life of Simon Jashi (Georgia)
Directed by Dima Mamuliya
Love Leaves a Bitter Taste (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Getiashvili
A Big She-Bear (Georgia)
Directed by Lali Kiknavelidze
Gravity (Georgia)
Directed by Tea Vatsadze
Him (Georgia)
Directed by Gabriel Razmadze