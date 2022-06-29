29-06-2022

FESTIVALS: Second Edition of Svaneti IFF Announces Lineup

    MESTIA: A total of 20 titles have been selected for the short film competition of the second edition of the Georgian Svaneti International Film Festival, which will take place in person in Mestia 10 - 16 July 2022. Eight long projects have been selected for the industry programme platform.

    The Svaneti IFF is organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani. “I am very glad that we are holding the second edition of the Svaneti Film Festival. I believe it will become one of the most important platforms in the region in the coming years. Thanks to all our supporters”, festival director Mariam Khatchvani told FNE.

    The festival is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Hotel Posta in Mestia, Cafe LAI-LA, Teliani Valley, All Print, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Mestia Municipality.

    International Short Film Competition:

    When the Sky Was Blue (Australia)
    Directed by Rae Choi

    Night Light (Costa Rica)
    Directed by Kim Torres

    Mila (Georgia)
    Directed by Salome Vepkhvadze

    Number 26 (Georgia)
    Directed by Gvantsa Mefarishvili

    Tundra (Cuba)
    Directed by Jose Luis Aparicio

    Dakhla (Spain)
    Directed by Arturo Duenas

    I santi (France, Italy)
    Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese

    Silent Echo (Nepal, India)
    Directed by Suman Sen

    In Flow of Words (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

    The Blanket (Finland)
    Directed by Teppo Airaksinen

    Comrade Policemen (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Assel Aushakimova

    Phase (Ukraine)
    Directed by Mykola Zasieiev

    Until When (Colombia)
    Directed by David Escobar

    Mooozart (Italy)
    Directed by Piero Tonin

    Divination (Nepal)
    Directed by Gopal Acharya

    Delilah (USA)
    Directed by Nika Agiashvili

    Watchers (Georgia)
    Directed by Sandro Suladze

    Crow (Georgia)
    Directed by Sandro Katamashvili

    Ajarian Bride's Treasure (Georgia)
    Directed by Irma Sharikadze

    Abyssal (France, Cuba)
    Directed by Alejandro Alosno

    Industry Projects:

    Igi (Georgia)
    Directed by Natia Nikolashvili

    Worker (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Kobalia

    Sea of the Dead (Georgia)
    Directed by Ana Kvichidze

    Life of Simon Jashi (Georgia)
    Directed by Dima Mamuliya

    Love Leaves a Bitter Taste (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Getiashvili

    A Big She-Bear (Georgia)
    Directed by Lali Kiknavelidze

    Gravity (Georgia)
    Directed by Tea Vatsadze

    Him (Georgia)
    Directed by Gabriel Razmadze

