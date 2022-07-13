Georgian Film Industry Representatives Meet Leading Hollywood Companies

TBILISI: Representatives of six Georgian film production companies met six leading global companies in Hollywood as part of the Film in Georgia programme. They also took part in the American Producers’ Guild (PGA)’s Produced By Conference.

The Director of Enterprise Georgia, Mikheil Khidureli, together with Georgian production companies met with representatives of Universal Pictures, HBO, Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Lionsgate and 20th Century Studios. The parties discussed current trends in the film industry and relevant public-private partnerships.

"Within the framework of the business visit, crucial meetings were held with leading studios. At the meetings, the desire of the state was once again confirmed and reminded that the American film market and the mentioned industry remain still a priority for our country. We introduced them in detail to the state programme and how this financial mechanism works", Tatia Bidzinashvili, Head of Film in Georgia Cash Rebate Programme, told FNE.

The meeting, which took place in June 2022, was also attended by those representatives of the American film industry, who rightly now consider Georgia as one of the most important filming locations in Eastern Europe. As a result of close communication between them and the Film in Georgia agency, the next FAM tour to Georgia was planned. At this stage, the processes of preparation and budgeting of suitable locations for specific projects are underway.

The meeting in Hollywood was supported by the USAID Economic Security Program and attended by international producers and location managers. Among them were several American representatives who had already discovered Georgia within the framework of familiarisation FAM trips organised by Enterprise Georgia.

"At the Motion Features Association, six companies were introduced to leading members of the industry and most interestingly, Universal Pictures was recommended to us by companies such as HBO, Warner Bros. and Disney. The networking event was also critically important, where the producers and location managers who had already seen Georgia and the professionals who consider Georgia as a filming location were connected", Bidzinashvili also said.