Anniversary 20th Edition of Batumi International Art-House FF

BATUMI: The 20 th anniversary edition of the Batumi International Art-House Film Festival ( BIAFF ) kicks off on 19 September 2026 with two Georgian films by Levan Koguashvili and Giorgi Ovashvili in the International Feature Film Competition.

Guria will open the festival that, for the first time, will organise screenings for young audiences in the section Georgian Animation Classics. Agnieszka Holland will attend the opening gala, where she will receive the festival’s Special Award for her outstanding contribution to the development of cinema.

The International Short Film Competition counts five films made by Georgian directors including Levan Birkadze, Ani Jgenti, Sandro Shughladze, Sandro Saginadze, and Elena Tavadze and Sofio Chincharauli.

Georgian minority coproduction The Occupant by Dutch director Hugo Keijzer, coproduced from Georgia by 20 Steps Productions and Artizm, and backed by Film in Georgia, among others, will screen in the Special Screenings section, alongside Sofia Babluani’s French/Georgian coproduction The Children of Popodia (produced by Les Films de la Strada in coproduction with Cinéma 13 / Sofia Babluani Productions, and backed by the French CNC, the Georgian National Film Center, and Eurimages).

A novelty of the festival are its two new juries: the Georgian Film Critics’ Jury, which will decide on the “Olga (Lala) Tabukashvili” Award, and a Youth Jury, which will award the selected film the “Giorgi Gogiberidze” Award.

Other sidebar sections are Masters’ Collection, Music in Cinema, and Georgia Film Heritage.

Eight projects from Georgian filmmakers will be showcased at the industry platform “Alternative Wave”. Participants will work on screenwriting, project development, and international funding strategies with international experts.

The festival will wrap on 26 September 2026.

Two decades after its founding, the Batumi International Art-House Film Festival has become one of Georgia’s leading international cultural events and a distinctive meeting place for independent cinema on the Black Sea.

Rooted in Batumi and international in outlook, BIAFF brings together contemporary cinema, Georgian film heritage, emerging talent, established filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences. It is not only a showcase for films, but a platform for artistic discovery, professional exchange and cultural dialogue.

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Batumi City Hall, Georgian Film, the National Archives of Georgia, and the Embassy of Italy in Georgia.

International Feature Film Competition:

A Happy Family (Switzerland)

Directed by Jan-Eric Mack

Emergency Exit (Spain)

Directed by Lluis Miñarro

Filipiñana (Singapore, UK, Philippines, France)

Directed by Rafael Manuel

Guria (Georgia)

Directed by Levan Koguashvili

Produced by Kino Iberica

Coproduced by Cineworx, Tarantula, ArtFest, TatoFilm/Maya Films, Staer, with participation from Saudi Arabia.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Creative Georgia, the Hubert Bals Fund, the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Sørfond, the Red Sea Fund, Eurimages

Queen at Sea (UK, USA)

Directed by Lance Hammer

The Guest (Denmark)

Directed by Mads Mengel

The Wolf, the Fox & the Leopard (the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Croatia, Taiwan)

Directed by David Verbeek

Produced by Lemming film

Coproduced by Deal Productions, Feline Films, Nukleus film, Flash Forward Entertainment

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, through the Filming in Croatia programme, among others

Those Who Whistle After Dark (Turkey, Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Pınar Yorgancıoğlu

Produced by İkinciyeni Film

Coproduced by İndibindi Film, Rosa Film, Marlene Film, Portokal Film

Supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism – General Directorate of Cinema, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM) / FFA (Germany), and Eurimages

Whispers of a Burning Scent (Somalia, Austria, Germany)

Directed by Mo Harawe

Hen (Hungary, Germany, Greece)

Directed by György Pálfi

Produced by Pallas Film, Master Films, Twenty Vision

Coproduced by Focus Fox

Supported by the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece, ZDF/ARTE, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung (MDM), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg

The Moon Is a Father of Mine (Georgia, Germany, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Turkey)

Directed by Giorgi Ovashvili

Produced by Wagonnet Films

Coproduced by 42 Film, Axman Production, Joli Rideau Media, Waterfront, Seven Peas Film

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC), MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Eurimages