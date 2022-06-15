FESTIVALS: Hungarian Motion Picture Festival 2022 Announces Winners

BUDAPEST: Hajni Kis's first feature Wild Roots / Külön falka was chosen as the best feature film and won in two more categories at the Hungarian Film Awards, which were handed out on the closing day of the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival (9-12 June 2022). The most prizes, a total of five, were swept by The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története by Ildikó Enyedi, including the award for best director.

Gabriella Hámori was awarded twice, as best leading actress and also for best supporting role. János Kulka was chosen as the best actor for The Game / A játszma by Péter Fazakas.

The audience award went to the Christmas Flame / Nagykarácony by Dániel Tiszeker.

The 2022 Hungarian Motion Picture Festival was held in the picturesque cities of Veszprém, Balatonfüred and Balatonalmádi. About 100 current domestic productions were screened over four days at a total of eight venues.

The Hungarian Film Academy decided the fate of the awards in 20 categories, while the most popular domestic film of the festival received the Audience Award. It can even be called a change of an era in which women were awarded in 12 categories.

In collaboration with the organisers of the Veszprém-Balaton 2023 – European Capital of Culture programme, the National Film Institute - Hungary refashioned the top event of the Hungarian film industry last year. The domestic celebration previously held in Budapest (the Hungarian Film Week) was combined with a summer feeling and advanced to the top meeting point for the industry and audiences in the charming Veszprém-Balaton Region.

The main aim of the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival is to show the production of the past months to wide audiences. At the same time, the organisers are creating a meeting point for the industry, and are also planning to open it up to the international film community in the coming years.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

Wild Roots / Külön falka (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Hajni Kis

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by Mphilms, Post Office and VisionTeam

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best TV Film:

Romance of Ida / Ida regénye (Hungary)

Directed by Kriszta Goda

Produced by Film Positive Productions

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Best Long Documentary:

One for All / Egy mindenkiért (Hungary)

Directed by András Pires Muhi

Produced by ELF Pictures

Coproduced by Bulb Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Best Short Documentary:

The Jankovics / Jankovicsok (Hungary)

Directed by Szonja Szabó

Produced by Budapest Film Productions

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Best Short Film:

Lost Generation / Elfelejtett nemzedék (Hungary)

Directed by Norbert Aracsi

Best Animated Film:

Legendary Family / Legendás család (Hungary)

Directed by Kati Glaser

Produced by Kecskemétfilm

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Best First Feature Director:

Hajni Kis for Wild Roots / Külön falka (Hungary, Slovakia)

Best TV Series:

Shakespeare/37 – Montague & Capulet (Hungary)

Directed by László Magács

Produced by Filmworks

Best Director:

Ildikó Enyedi for The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)

Produced by Inforg-M&M Film

Coproduced by Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions, Moliwood Films

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, Eurimages (https://www.coe.int/en/web/eurimages), Arte, RAI Cinema, Creative Europe Media

Best Actress:

Gabriella Hámori for As far as I Know / Legjobb tudomásom szerint (Hungary)

Directed by Nándor Lőrincz, Bálint Nagy

Produced by Filmpartners

Coproduced by M&M Film

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Best Actor:

János Kulka for The Game / A játszma (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Fazakas

Produced by Film Positive Productions

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Best Supporting Role:

Gabriella Hámori for The Game / A játszma (Hungary)

Best Screenplay:

Fanni Szántó & Hajni Kis for Wild Roots / Külön falka (Hungary, Slovakia)

Best Cinematography:

Marcell Rév for The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)

Best Sound:

Gábor Balázs for The Game / A játszma (Hungary)

Best Original Music:

Edina Szirtes Mókus for Early Wedding / Korai menyegző (Hungary)

Directed by Tamás Olt and Csaba Vékes

Produced by Blue Duck Arts

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Best Editor:

Károly Szalai for The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)

Best Visual Design:

Gábor Valcz for Stop my Stepmom / El a kezekkel a papámtól! (Hungary)

Directed by Kata Dobó

Produced by Megafilm

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Best Costumes:

Andrea Flesh for The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)

Best Make-Up:

Barbara Kreuzer for The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története (Hungary, Germany, Italy, France)



Audience Award:

Christmas Flame / Nagykarácsony (Hungary)

Directed by Dániel Tiszeker

Produced by Filmfabriq

Coproduced by Little Bus Productions

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary