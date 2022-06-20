GRANTS: Hungary Supports Five Documentaries and Two Animated Series

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary has distributed 293,513 EUR / 117.4 m HUF for the production of five documentaries and two animated series.

Thanks to the support, the sci-fi animation Budapest Spaceport by Szilárd Bálint continues with its 3rd and 4th parts, the third animated series of Városi legendák by Katalin Glaser will be made, and the story of the legendary Hungarian music band Kormorán will be captured in a documentary series Folytassátok holnap directed by Gergely Koltay.

Another documentary, Mesterséges város by Arthur Bálint, depicts the rise and fall of a mining town in Transylvania, Romania.

The production grants were announced on 16 June 2022.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.