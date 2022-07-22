Cameras Start Rolling for Dune: Part Two in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Filming of Dune: Part Two has begun in Budapest as it was announced on the film’s Facebook-page on 18 July 2022. Shooting in Budapest of this Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment production is handled by Mid Atlantic Films.

Director Denis Villeneuve and his crew returned to the Origo Studios, where they shot a major part of the first film. Jordan will be used again for the desert scenes and Italy will be a new location for the production.

The strong cast of the first film, led by Timothée Chalamet, is joined by Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Christopher Walken.

“This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee”, Warner Bros. has announced.

Dune: Part Two is set to be released on 17 November 2023.