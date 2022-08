BUDAPEST: The Budapest International Documentary Festival ( BIDF ) has opened the submissions for its 9th edition, which will be held in January 2023.

Films produced in 2021 and 2022 can be submitted to the International Long Documentary (minimum 50 minutes) and International Short Documentary (maximum 50 minutes) categories.

The deadline is 15 September 2022 and the submission is free of charge.

The Budapest International Documentary Festival is the only international competition festival in Hungary of the world's most prestigious documentaries without thematic or other restrictions.

