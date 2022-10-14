National Film Institute – Hungary Organises Online Auction for Items Used in Films

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) is organising, between 18 and 21 October 2022, an online auction for items once used in the Mafilm studios and owned by Mafilmrent Kft.

A total of 41 items will take the bid and the National Film Institute – Hungary has pre-selected some items that it intends to place in a museum to be created later, according to a press release.