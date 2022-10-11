PRODUCTION: Hungarian Director Dániel Hevér Shoots Debut Feature Some Birds

BUDAPEST: Dániel Hevér is currently in production with his first feature film, Some Birds / Valami madarak. The project was prepared in the Incubator Programme of the National Film Institute – Hungary and won best development award at MIDPOINT 2019.

The film starring Lilla Kizlinger and László Szacsvay is a story about friendship and getting old, told with love and humour. Zsanett Kertész penned the script.

"With seven months of casting and rehearsals behind us, we are very excited that filming has begun, we have been preparing for this for a long time," says producer László Dreissiger quoted by the National Film Institute – Hungary in a press release.

Dreissiger is producing through Hungary’s Filmfabriq and 235, in coproduction with Sparks and with the support of the Incubator Programme of the National Film Institute – Hungary. Péter Juhász, Dániel Blik and Judit Romwalter are the coproducers.

The filming takes place 20 September - 26 October 2022, of which 24 days are spent in Budapest and one day at the Balaton Lake.

The project was previously pitched at the Karlovy Vary IFF.

Mozinet will release the film in domestic cinemas in 2023.

Production Information:

Producers:

Filmfabriq (Hungary)

235 (Hungary)

Coproducer:

Sparks (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Dániel Hevér

Screenwriter: Zsanett Kertész

DoP: Nagy Marcell

Editor: Attila Csabai

Composer: Kata Kozma

Cast: Lilla Kizlinger, László Szacsvay