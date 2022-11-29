TV Series Dune: The Sisterhood Started Shooting in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The filming of Dune: The Sisterhood, a prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, directed by Johan Renck and produced by HBO Max, Legendary Television and Villeneuve Films, has started in Budapest, according to an Instagram post by Johan Renck.

An official announcement has not been made yet, but it is most likely that Mid Atlantic Films is servicing Dune: The Sisterhood in Hungary with support from the local 30% cash rebate scheme.

Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson are starring, and the cast includes Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Indira Varma and Shalom Brune-Franklin, among others.

The shooting of Dune: Part Two directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Entertainment and Villeneuve Films, started in Budapest in July 2022, handled by the local company Mid Atlantic Films. Other locations include Italy, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The film is set to be released on 3 November 2023.